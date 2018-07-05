Image copyright Getty Images

Comedian and actor Rob Brydon believes male actors are feeling more pressure to look good for longer.

Brydon, 53, was speaking at the premiere of his film Swimming With Men.

He plays an accountant who has a mid-life crisis and joins a men's amateur synchronised swimming team.

When asked if he felt male actors were increasingly expected to look younger, as women have been, Brydon replied: "I think so, yes. There are some male actors who seem suspiciously youthful."

Image copyright Vertigo Releasing Image caption Not your average synchronised swimming team

He added: "As the years go by, you're thinking, 'surely by now...'"

He joked: "I'm clearly not one of them, but there are those and you think, bloomin' heck."

He and co-stars Jim Carter, 69, and Rupert Graves, 55, appear in much of the film in their swimming trunks.

Brydon, who has starred in Gavin & Stacey and The Trip, added: "I'm not going to name any names, but there are some [actors] out there and you think, you must be 106 now, and they look good!

"I suppose if you are looking at body issues, this film says, 'Be yourself'. There is a part in it where we say, 'Stop holding you bellies in. Just be who you are.'"

