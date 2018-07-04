Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

The climax of England's World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia was watched by 23.6 million viewers on ITV, according to overnight figures.

More people tuned in between 21:50-21:55 BST on Tuesday than watched any other five minutes of British TV since the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony.

There were also 3.3 million requests to watch online on the ITV Hub, ITV said.

The win sent England through to face Sweden in the quarter-finals, which is to be shown on BBC One on Saturday.

An average of 20.1 million watched the last 16 match in its entirety.

Harry Kane gave England the lead with a penalty in the 57th minute before Colombia scored a dramatic equaliser in added time to send the match to extra time and penalties.

Eric Dier scored the decisive spot-kick to give England victory 4-3 on penalties.

ITV said it was the highest peak audience for live sport since England played Portugal in the 2004 European Championships.

According to the broadcaster's figures, the most-watched single minute of Tuesday's game was 21:52 BST, when 24.4 million people tuned in.

The knock-out match proved a bigger draw than England's group games - more than 18 million watched the matches against Tunisia and Belgium at their peaks, while 14 million saw the win over Panama.

The Colombia match also ended the so-called "curse of ITV". Of all the England World Cup games broadcast on the network over the last 20 years, the team had only won one. On the BBC, they have emerged victorious in nine out of 13 matches.

