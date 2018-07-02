Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christian Dior with six of his models in April 1950

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is to display the UK's largest exhibition on Christian Dior.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams will trace the history of his fashion house and explore the impact of the French couturier.

The V&A will re-imagine the Dior exhibition that was held at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris last year.

A new section will be added, focusing on the French couturier's fascination with British culture.

Oriole Cullen, the V&A's fashion and textiles director, said the exhibition would "celebrate the enduring influence of the House of Dior and uncover Dior's relationship with Britain."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 700,000 people saw the Dior exhibition in Paris

Dior admired the grandeur of Britain's architecture and gardens. His relationship with Britain can be traced back to the late 1940s, when he held his first UK fashion show at the Savoy Hotel.

The V&A will also restage the elaborate presentation Dior held at Blenheim Palace near Oxford in 1954.

The exhibition will present more than 500 objects, ranging from some of the designer's personal possessions to sketches and fashion photography.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Margaret wore several of Dior's designs

More than 200 rare haute couture garments will be on display, including the dress worn by Princess Margaret for her 21st birthday celebrations.

The show will also explore how each of Dior's successors, including John Galliano and Maria Grazia Chiuri, have referenced his designs and continued his legacy.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams will run from 2 February to 14 July 2019.

