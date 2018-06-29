BBC apologises to Carrie Gracie over pay

Image caption Carrie Gracie resigned as BBC China editor in January

The BBC has apologised to news presenter Carrie Gracie for underpaying her, saying: "The BBC and Carrie Gracie have reached an agreement to resolve their differences."

The corporation said it acknowledged "the specific circumstances relating to Carrie's appointment" and "has now put this right".

It added she is "donating the full amount to a charity of her choice".

Gracie said: "I am glad to have been able to resolve this."

She added: "It shows that we can make progress."

Director general Tony Hall said: "I am pleased that we've been able to move past our differences and work through things together; we can now look to the future."

At her request, Gracie will now take up to six months of unpaid leave to write and undertake speaking engagements on both China and gender equality. "Neither she nor the BBC wish to comment on this further," the BBC added.

In January, Gracie resigned from her post as the BBC's China editor, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

She said she had been dismayed to find the BBC's two male international editors earned "at least 50% more" than their two female counterparts.

Gracie quit because the two editors earned more than her £135,000-a-year salary. She said she had refused a £45,000 pay rise because it still left a "big gap" between her and her male counterparts, when all she wanted was to be "made equal".

She went back to a job in the newsroom.

The BBC said at the time that "fairness in pay" was "vital" to the corporation.

