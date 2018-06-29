Image copyright BBC/ITV/Love Island

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed he's struggled with his daughter Dani appearing on Love Island.

"I didn't want her to do it. I'd never seen it before... you fear it as a father," he said on a special evening edition of Good Morning Britain.

He was asked by Susanna Reid how he felt watching his daughter "being seduced on national television".

"It's a nutty thing," he said about the ITV2 reality programme. "It is what it is. It's a game show."

He added: "Fifty grand's at stake - that's a lot of dough. And Dani's gonna win it."

Image copyright ITV/Love Island Image caption Dani Dyer (in pink bikini) has not "put a foot wrong" according to her Dad

The show sees a group of "sexy singletons" try to couple up and convince the public to keep them on the island, in order to win the big prize.

Dyer told Reid's Good Evening Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan, who has openly criticised the show for several weeks, that his daughter has not "put a foot wrong".

"I did struggle at first, it was difficult," he said.

"But as it's gone on, I think what she's done is she's proved with this reality TV thing that actually you can be a decent girl, with self-respect, dignity, not be rolling under the bedsheets, still have respect off the man and be loved and adored by young people."

Image caption Danny Dyer has played the role of Mick Carter in EastEnders since 2013

He added that Dani's new boyfriend on the show, Jack Fincham, "seems like a good kid".

Wednesday's episode was ITV2's most-watched programme ever, peaking at 3.4 million viewers, with an audience share of 15.8%, according to ITV's spokesman.

These figures are up by 1.3 million compared with last year's equivalent episode.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Morgan and Reid have been co-presenting on ITV since 2015

Good Evening Britain - broadcast at the same time as Love Island - was aired on ITV just after England were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in the World Cup.

Other guests on the show included actress Pamela Anderson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, boxer Amir Khan, former politician Ed Balls and comic Daliso Chaponda.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.