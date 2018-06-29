Image copyright PA Image caption Morrissey has yet to comment personally on the protest plans

Morrissey's manager has attacked plans to hold an anti-racism party near one of the singer's forthcoming concerts.

The Love Music, Hate Racism night will be held around the corner from the ex-Smiths singer's show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on 8 July.

Peter Katsis, of Deckstar Management, said the event's organiser, DJ Dave Haslam, was "simply using the situation to gain some much needed attention".

The protest follows a string of contentious comments by the singer.

Haslam welcomed the criticism, calling it "the best turn of events ever" and saying Morrissey's management were "clearly rattled" by the event.

Haslam's event, titled One Nation Under A Groove, will be held at the Revolution bar in Deansgate Locks.

Earlier this month, Morrissey appeared to offer support to Tommy Robinson, the co-founder of the English Defence League who was recently jailed for breaking contempt of court laws.

In an interview on his website in April, the singer criticised the production of halal meat and claimed London mayor Sadiq Khan "cannot speak properly".

Johnny Marr, formerly guitarist of The Smiths, told Channel 4 this week that he disagreed with his former bandmate's pronouncements.

Earlier this month, Haslam said the One Nation Under A Groove event was a response to Morrissey's "hatful of hate" and "support for the far-right".

Writing on Facebook, Peter Katsis said the DJ's "agenda, stated as using music to spread peace, could not be any further from the truth".

He continued: "If he really wanted to make a political statement he would make one about the politicians."

Morrissey will perform two concerts at the Castlefield Bowl as part of a UK tour that includes gigs in Reading, Edinburgh and Portsmouth.

