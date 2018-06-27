Image copyright PA Image caption Gradon was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

The parents of Love Island star Sophie Gradon have issued a statement about their daughter, a week after she died.

Colin and Deborah Gradon said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken.

"It has been one week since we lost our precious daughter and we as a family are still coming to terms with our sudden loss.

"We wish to say our goodbyes to Sophie in private so we ask that you respect our family's privacy during this arduous time."

Gradon, 32, was found dead at her home last Wednesday. Police are not treating her death as suspicious.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption The on-screen tribute

There have been a number of other tributes to the former Miss Great Britain, including from ITV2, who included a short on-screen tribute before Thursday's episode of Love Island.

It showed a photo of Sophie from the show and the words: "In loving memory of Sophie Gradon."

A longer tribute was then paid by the show's host Caroline Flack on Love Island Aftersun on Sunday.

The makers of Love Island have also tweeted, saying they were "profoundly saddened to hear the news".

Olivia Buckland, who appeared with Gradon on Love Island, described her as a "beautiful beautiful woman" with a "one in a million" smile. She added: "The world failed you."

Cara de la Hoyde, who won the 2016 series with Nathan Massey, said her "heart [was] broken" as well, while Amber Davies, winner of the 2017 series, said she was "absolutely in shock".

