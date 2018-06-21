Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gradon was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009

Sophie Gradon, a former Miss Great Britain who became a contestant on Love Island, has died.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong wrote on Facebook: "I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always."

Gradon, who appeared on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was crowned Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain in 2009.

The Miss Great Britain organisers said they were "shocked beyond belief".

Olivia Buckland, who appeared with Gradon on Love Island, described her as a "beautiful beautiful woman" with a "one in a million" smile.

Alex Bowen, another contestant on the 2016 series, said she was "a beautiful person with a beautiful soul".

In a statement, Northumbria Police said a 32-year-old woman was found deceased on Wednesday evening at a property in Medburn near Newcastle.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death," the statement continued. "A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

