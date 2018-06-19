Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Jackson's life is being made into a new stage musical

A new musical based on the life of Michael Jackson is set for a run on Broadway in 2020.

The show, which currently has no title, is being written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage company announced the news on Tuesday, but didn't say which theatre the show will play in.

The musical will encompass many of Jackson's greatest hits, including Thriller, Beat It and Smooth Criminal.

Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the show, which is likely to contain some of the recognisable dances moves from Jackson's music videos and tours.

Wheeldon won a Tony Award for best choreography in 2015 for his work on An American in Paris.

It is not known what role the Michael Jackson estate has in creating the show and whether the more controversial talking points from the star's life, such as his 2005 trial and acquittal over claims of sexual abuse, will be featured in the dramatisation.

This won't be the first time that Jackson's music has been featured in a stage production - Thriller Live opened in London's West End in January 2009.

