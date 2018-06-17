Here's a round-up of five things we learned in the world of entertainment this week.

1. Aidan Turner says he's "never felt objectified" when playing Poldark.

Image caption Aidan Turner plays Ross Poldark

When pictures from the fourth series of Poldark were released, the biggest talking point was Aidan Turner, who plays Ross Poldark, emerging from the sea topless.

Speaking to the BBC, Turner said: "I've never felt objectified. I think sometimes other people want to feel that for you, which can be quite a strange thing.

When the images for the new series were released to the media this month, practically every national newspaper splashed a picture of Turner topless on their front pages.

"These photographs were stills from the show, so in context it makes sense," he says.

"When you pull them out and stick a photograph on the front page of a national newspaper it becomes something very different."

2. You should check what's in your shoeboxes.

Image copyright Sotheby's Image caption The rare vase was found in a shoebox in an attic

That's because an 18th Century Chinese vase, left for decades in a shoebox in France, was sold for 16.2m euros (£14.2m).

The vase was auctioned at Sotheby's in Paris on Tuesday and sold for more than 20 times its estimated guide price of 500,000 to 700,000 euros.

It's the highest price ever reached for a single item sold by Sotheby's in France.

The vase formed part of a family inheritance and was recently discovered in an attic.

Sotheby's Asian arts expert, Olivier Valmier, said the seller "took the train, then the metro and walked on foot through the doors of Sotheby's and into my office with the vase in a shoebox protected by newspaper.

"When she put the box on my desk and we opened it, we were all stunned by the beauty of the piece.

3. It's not always bad being an understudy

Image copyright Matt Crockett Image caption Steph Parry (centre) with the 42nd Street ensemble

An understudy who made headlines by filling in for an injured actress in Mamma Mia! has been given the lead role in 42nd Street in London's West End.

Steph Parry stepped in to star in the Abba-inspired musical on 7 June.

At the time, she was an understudy on 42nd Street at a different theatre - and has now been promoted to play Dorothy Brock in the show's main cast.

The role has previously been played by Sheena Easton and Lulu. "It has been quite a couple of days," Parry said.

The 35-year-old's sudden ascent to fame mirrors the plot of 42nd Street, which tells of an understudy's rise from showgirl to star.

4. Selena Gomez's celeb friends have her back

Image copyright Reuters/

The renowned Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana, of Dolce and Gabbana fame, was hit with a backlash this week after leaving a nasty comment on an Instagram picture gallery of the US singer.

Gabbana wrote "è proprio bruta!!!", which translates as "she's really ugly" on the image posted by The Catwalk Italia.

Her friend and fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus responded by leaving a comment on a throwback picture of the two hugging, posted on one of her fan sites. Let's just say she had some pretty harsh words for the Italian.

Singer Julia Michaels also got involved on Twitter, writing "just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always".

Her fans also got involved by using the hashtag #saysorrytoselena.

5. A 13-year-old British girl made an impact on America's Got Talent

Image copyright NBC Image caption Courtney Hadwin surprised the judges with her original voice and performance

Courtney Hadwin impressed judges on America's Got Talent so much that she earned a golden buzzer from Howie Mandel.

She will go straight to the live shows after her performance on Tuesday's episode of the talent show.

The teen performed a high-octane version of Otis Redding's Hard to Handle - seemingly totally at odds with her shy demeanour just moments before.

Courtney said getting the golden buzzer was more than she "could have dreamed".

The schoolgirl from Peterlee will now be in the running for the $1m (£750,000) prize money on the NBC show.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.