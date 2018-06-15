Kylie to headline Radio 2 in Hyde Park

Image caption The star has sold more than 80m records worldwide

Pop star Kylie Minogue is to headline BBC Radio 2's "festival in a day" at Hyde Park this summer.

The singer, who recently turned 50, will mix songs from her new album Golden with some of her greatest hits.

"I've played at Hyde Park a few times and the vibes are always, always good," she told Radio 2's Chris Evans.

Kylie joins a line-up that includes All Saints, Rita Ora, Manic Street Preachers and Lenny Kravitz. The show takes place on Sunday, 9 September.

Country star Carrie Underwood will also give a rare UK performance at the event, a week before the release of her sixth album, Cry Pretty.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via the Radio 2 website.

Last year's event, which was headlined by Take That, sold out in less than an hour. The show saw a comeback performance by Shania Twain, as well as James Blunt crowd-surfing in a dinghy and Mark Owen splitting his trousers.

The annual event always comes a day after Radio 3's Proms In The Park, which coincides with the Last Night of the Proms.

This year's event will be hosted by Michael Ball and feature performances by Gladys Knight, Josh Groban and Lisa Stansfield.

