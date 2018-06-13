Image copyright Getty

Actress Danniella Westbrook has revealed she was sectioned by doctors after trying to kill herself.

In a frank discussion with Kerry Katona on ITV's Loose Women, the pair opened up about their drug use.

Westbrook, who played Bianca in EastEnders, said she asked doctors to section her two years ago after trying to take an overdose.

She also said she had written suicide notes to her children saying they would "have a better life" without her.

"Everyone thinks my lowest point was when I got seen with a hole in my nose," she told the show, referring to infamous photos of her in 2000 showing the effects of cocaine use.

"But my lowest point has been the last four years and not having my daughter in my life, not having certain things in my life."

Image caption Westbrook made her name with Sid Owen (Ricky) in EastEnders from the 1990s

The 44-year-old revealed she hadn't seen her daughter Jodie, 16, for years because of her drug addiction issues.

"I haven't dealt with it the right way, I haven't dealt with it the adult way," she said. "I have just used. All I've done is used. I put myself into hospital two years ago."

She said she told doctors: "Please section me, I am trying to kill myself." She added: "And they sectioned me. I wanted to die...

"I wrote letters to my kids. I've got suicide notes from back then and the reason I said is, 'So you can have a better life.'"

Being honest

She previously claimed she had been clean for 13 years.

"I feel so much lighter for being honest about it," she said. "I'm not saying I have taken them [drugs] every day for the last four years but I have struggled for the last years of my life and I am ready to say 'please [help me].'"

Westbrook and Katona discovered they had both first taken drugs at 14 years old, and Westbrook revealed she turned to drugs after suffering child abuse from the age of seven.

"It's a false sense of security, it became a best friend," Katona added as she remembered her own struggles with drugs.

Afterwards, Westbrook tweeted to thank Loose Women, Katona and fans for their support and said her son, Kai, was her "inspiration".

Skip Twitter post by @westbrookdanni Huge thanks to @loosewomen for always supporting myself & @KerryKatona7 & thanks for all your positive tweets we both send our love 2 u all & @KJ_Artist as always thank you kid for being such an inspiration to me and always making me proud, Both u &your sister are my world 🌎❤️ — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) June 13, 2018 Report

Katona, meanwhile, posted on Instagram saying she felt "blessed to be where I am in my life right now".

If you want to talk to someone, you can phone The Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Details of other organisations that can help with drugs and alcohol problems and emotional distress are on the BBC Action Line website.

