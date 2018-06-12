Image copyright ITV

One of this year's favourite Love Island contenders, Niall, has left the series, ITV has confirmed.

In a statement ITV said: "Niall has left the villa for personal reasons."

The announcement will be made in Tuesday's episode of the ten-week series by fellow participant, Alex, who informs the rest of the group.

Niall Aslam, 23, is a construction worker from Coventry, who had already paired with Kendall and Georgia.

In Tuesday's episode Alex announces: "For personal reasons unfortunately he [Niall] can't continue or come back to the villa."

Reacting to his departure in the beach hut, current partner Georgia says: "Obviously I was coupled up with him so obviously I came closer to him than most people in here but it wasn't just that. He was actually my friend, my buddy."

Alex meanwhile adds: "I'm obviously sad that Niall's left the villa. We got on really, really well. He's such a great guy. And I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside."

