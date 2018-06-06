Image copyright Zain Mustafa Image caption Judges described Kamila Shamsie's winning novel as "a remarkable book"

Kamila Shamsie has won the 2018 Women's Prize for Fiction for her seventh novel Home Fire.

It was the third time the British-Pakistani author had been nominated for the award, previously known as the Baileys Prize and Orange Prize.

Home Fire, a reworking of Sophocles' Greek tragedy Antigone, is about radicalisation and family loyalties.

Sarah Sands, chair of judges, said the panel had chosen "the book which we felt spoke for our times".

She said: "Home Fire is about identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics. And it sustains mastery of its themes and its form.

"It is a remarkable book which we passionately recommend."

Author Kate Mosse, the founder of the prize, hosted Wednesday's ceremony in central London.

The other shortlisted titles were:

The Idiot - Elif Batuman

The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock - Imogen Hermes Gowar

Sight - Jessie Greengrass

When I Hit You - Meena Kandasamy

Sing, Unburied, Sing - Jesmyn Ward

Sands, the editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, said it was a "dazzling shortlist - it had depth and richness and variety".

She added: "We were forcibly struck by the quality of the prose. Each book had its champions."

What is the Women's Prize for Fiction?

The Women's Prize for Fiction is awarded annually to what judges consider the best novel of the year written in English by a female author

It was co-founded in 1996 by Mosse, who believed female authors were often overlooked for major literary prizes

Previous winners of the prize include Zadie Smith, Ali Smith, Lionel Shriver and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The winning author receives £30,000 in prize money and a Bessie - a limited edition bronze figurine

The judging panel also included journalist Anita Anand, comedian and writer Katy Brand, journalist and Women's Equality Party co-founder Catherine Mayer and actress Imogen Stubbs.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.