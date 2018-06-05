Love Island breaks ITV2 record

Image copyright ITV Image caption Dani Dyer teamed up with Jack Fincham on the opening episode

The launch show of the new series of Love Island has given ITV2 its biggest-ever audience.

It broke the record set by the finale of the 2017 season of the dating show.

An average of 2.95 million viewers watched as the new islanders entered the Love Island villa, looking for love - and hoping to win the £50,000 prize.

It's more than double the audience for last year's launch show. The premiere was the highest-rating programme at 9pm, across all channels.

The show was on from 9pm to 10.35pm. In the same timeslot as the start of the show on BBC One was Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, which got an average audience of 1.73 million.

Image copyright ITV Image caption The contestants, wearing their best swimwear, were quick to get to know each other

ITV had 2.32 million with The Queen's Coronation in Colour, while 24 Hours in Police Custody on Channel 4 had the third-highest audience with 2.23 million.

Love Island had a 16.4% audience share and peaked at 3.4 million viewers. The total number of viewers is also likely to rise when catch up services are included.

Monday's launch saw 10 singletons, including an A&E doctor and actor Danny Dyer's daughter, arrive at the villa on the Spanish island of Majorca which will become their home for the coming weeks.

They had all been coupled up when a sixth male contestant was then introduced, with host Caroline Flack explaining he had 24 hours to pick one of the women to pair up with - which will then leave another man on his own.

Image copyright ITV Image caption A&E doctor Alex George was initially unlucky in love

To stay on the show, contestants must be in a couple.

Dani Dyer paired up with sales manager Jack Fincham on the opening episode and the pair are the early favourites to be the winning couple.

Doctor Alex George was unlucky in love, with none of the women stepping forward when asked to indicate which of the men they were keen on. He was eventually paired with musical theatre performer Samira Mighty - who had not been chosen by any of the male contestants.

