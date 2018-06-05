Image copyright ITV Image caption Lost Voice Guy was the first comedian to win Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy says he's ready for hecklers following his triumph on Sunday.

The comedian told ITV's Lorraine that he "hasn't been heckled yet" but warned he has "some comebacks stored just in case".

And having announced his first two tour dates in Salford and home town Newcastle, it's good to be prepared.

He also said he hoped his win would change attitudes towards disability.

"I'd like to think I've opened people's eyes a bit and made them realise that being disabled isn't all bad," said the star, who's real name is Lee Ridley.

"I hope that by seeing disabled people like myself on national television, some of the stigma will be taken away from disability.

Simon Cowell (right) told Lost Voice Guy: "You so deserve this."

"I believe that people will get more used to disabled people if they see more of us on television."

Lost Voice Guy pre-records his routines and plays them via a voice synthesizer on a tablet.

He said that he was going to use his prize money - £250,000 - to buy a Newcastle accent.

"I'm going to get a Geordie accent for my iPad as I'm sick of sounding like a posh robot," he joked.

He said he had been overwhelmed by the support and that he had "some surprises" up his sleeve for the Royal Variety performance.

"I hope the Queen likes my jokes or I might end up in the tower!"

Lost Voice Guy may well have to have his responses to hecklers ready as he brings his show to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

His stand-up gigs will sandwich his Royal Variety show turn on 19 November, with a show at The Lowry in Salford on 11th of that month and one at Newcastle's The Stand Comedy Club on 25th.

