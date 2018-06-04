Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Britain's Got Talent final

On Sunday evening, Britain's Got Talent drew to a close and this year's winner was crowned. Nothing unusual there.

But Lost Voice Guy's victory wasn't just notable because he was the first comedian to win in the show's history - but also because he has cerebral palsy.

Furthermore, the runner-up, another comedian named Robert White, has Asperger syndrome.

The pair helped the show attract its biggest audience since 2015, with overnight ratings showing an average of 8.7 million viewers tuned into the final.

Both acts made light of their own disability in their acts. So is this a watershed moment for disability on TV?

"No," says broadcaster Mik Scarlet, who is now an inclusion and equality trainer. "I think it's just another one of those moments that happens throughout the history of media.

"The media has always believed that the public can't cope with disability, but that's just never been my experience.

"I was discovered in a similar, not quite so dramatic, hail of praise and glory in 1989, and I went on to become one of the most famous disabled presenters."

Mik, who uses a wheelchair, became a familiar face to viewers as the presenter of Channel 4 kids TV show Beat That, and went on to acting roles in The Bill and Brookside.

"Everywhere I went, all the people I met were fine with [my disability], they genuinely don't care," he says.

"What this actually needs to be is a watershed moment where the media wakes up to the fact that, actually, the general public are absolutely fine with disability."

He adds: "Hopefully what might happen, is now the media will stop making it such a terrible tragedy story.

"It's very easy for the media to shine a light on the public and go 'Oh look the public voted, they must have changed,' when actually this is the first time the public have been given the chance to vote."

Viewers may not have had many opportunities to vote for acts like Robert White and Lost Voice Guy - whose real name is Lee Ridley - in talent shows before, but disabled people have been represented on screen in a variety of other ways in recent years.

Noughties comedy series Little Britain (which starred David Walliams - now a Britain's Got Talent judge), saw Matt Lucas play a disabled character who was secretly able-bodied.

Image caption David Walliams and Matt Lucas in Little Britain

The sketches poked fun at the idea that disabled people fake their condition in order to claim benefits, and the show was hugely popular with viewers.

But now the comedy is coming from disabled performers themselves.

Dean Chaffer, a comedy fan who also has cerebral palsy, has been following Lost Voice Guy's career for a number of years.

"Watching Lee around various comedy clubs and places around the north-east over the years, how he supported Ross Noble in the early days of his career, that was really good," he recalls.

"And hopefully he can go as far as he wants to doing comedy, and challenging people's perceptions of disability and getting laughs along the way."

He adds: "The first rule of comedy is just to be funny and I think that's what Lee does really well.

"Disabled people have a sense of humour, just like everyone else... we're just like normal people, and I think it needs to be highlighted that Lee and Robert were up there because they were the funniest people."

Image copyright ITV Image caption Lost Voice Guy beat 10 other finalists to win BGT, with 21% of the public vote

One of the key things to both White and Ridley's success, Mik thinks, is the fact that they actively made their disability the subject of some of their comedy.

"There are a few people now who work in the media who are disabled but never really mention it. The thing about Lost Voice Guy is he goes on about it, it's his set.

"And I think it'd be really nice if disabled people could really be allowed to talk about it again, and be considered something other than a contributor.

"You'll have a really funny comedy about disability, which makes disabled people laugh, but also makes non-disabled people laugh not at us, but with us.

"If you're disabled, you tend to be considered the voice of disability, and that's not really fair."

Another comedian Francesca Martinez, who also has cerebral palsy, has often made light of her disability in her comedy routines - including during an appearance on the BBC's Live At The Apollo.

Channel 4 comedy show The Last Leg is now in its 13th series, despite it initially only being commissioned for a brief run during the London Paralympics in 2012.

The show, which also stars Adam Hills and Josh Widdicombe, sees Alex Brooker regularly make fun of his own disabilities - his right leg was amputated when he was a baby and he has hand and arm deformities.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption The Last Leg: Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker

"I think we need disability to be normalised on screen," says Dean.

"The BBC has had Silent Witness (which earlier this year featured an episode with three disabled actors) and we just need to see disabled people going about their everyday lives."

"There will be things that a disabled person finds funny and it's often about things that have happened to you. Sometimes as a disabled person you go through things, and you think, if I don't laugh about it, what would I do?

"And I think that's the reason shows like The Last Leg are there, because it enables everyone to have a conversation about disability, and it's no longer taboo.

Dean adds: "Now that we have platforms like YouTube, disabled people are able to present themselves in the way that they want to and say this is my life that I'm living, rather than somebody who's controlling or producing the show, looking at having a version of them on screen.

"Disabled people now have much more control in representing themselves and challenging people."

