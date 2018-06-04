Image copyright Getty Images

Kylie Minogue has surprised fans at a London festival by joining Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on stage for a rare live performance of their 1995 duet Where The Wild Roses Grow.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Cave introduced his fellow Australian, with the pair embracing before the duet.

Where The Wild Roses Grow, a number 11 hit in 1995, remains one of the most leftfield moments of Kylie's career.

The singers first sang it together at the Feile Festival in Cork in 1995.

They gave another rendition at the T in the Park festival in Scotland that year - but did not appear together on stage for several years before Kylie popped up for the encore of Cave's show at London's Koko club in 2013.

It is by far the most successful single for Cave and his band. Written by Cave himself, it originally appeared on their 1996 album Murder Ballads, a collection of songs centred on the subject of killing.

After watching the performance, at the All Points East festival in Victoria Park in east London, Twitter user @MrAlexLawson described the pair as "spectacular" while @hayleybowcock said her life was now "complete".

Nick Cave brought out Kylie for where the wild roses grow 😭😭😭 life is downhill from now on — Chloe x (@_ChloeJowett) June 3, 2018

Though the song never appeared in one of Kylie's studio albums, it is included on three of her greatest hits compilations and is credited with helping transform her public image from novelty pop star to serious musician in the years after she ended her association with pop hitmakers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

The gloomy video for the song famously featured Kylie, complete with dark red hair, singing while submerged in a river and reliving the details of her character Eliza Day's murder.

Sooo um Nick Cave just brought Kylie Minogue on stage and I dunno what to do with myself — Samantha Sadler (@_SammySadler) June 3, 2018

Cave also performed hits including Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling as the festival closed on Sunday night before a stage invasion at the culmination of his performance.

Earlier at the festival, Patti Smith, Courtney Barnett, St Vincent, Marika Hackman and Nadine Shah had performed.