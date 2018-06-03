Image copyright PA

Connor McIntyre has been named "villain of the year" at the British Soap Awards, a day after his murderous Coronation Street character Pat Phelan was finally killed off.

McIntyre's win was one of five awards for the ITV show, which was crowned best soap, the night's biggest prize.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, was a double winner - for best actress and best female dramatic performance.

Jack P Shepherd - the Street's David Platt - took home the best actor prize.

Shepherd's character has been at the centre of a male rape storyline in recent months.

Who were the other key winners?

Hollyoaks star Ross Adams was named the winner in the best male dramatic performance category for his portrayal of Scott Drinkwell's suicide attempt.

Emmerdale - the big winner last year - picked up two awards including the one-off "greatest moment in soap history" prize for their 2016 scene, the Hottenby-pass crash.

EastEnders was also limited to two outright award wins, the first of them for Lorraine Stanley who claimed the best newcomer prize for her performance as mouthy single mum-of-five Karen Taylor.

The nights's other winners were:

Best young performance - Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty - Emmerdale)

Best on-screen partnership - Malique Thompson Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen - Hollyoaks)

Best single episode - Hollyoaks - Three Mothers, Three Daughters

Best comedy performance - Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey - Doctors)

Outstanding achievement award - Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman - EastEnders)

Best scene - Doctors - Bollywood proposal, and EastEnders - Lauren and Abi's rooftop fall, joint win

Best storyline - Hollyoaks - Lily's self harm

Image copyright PA Image caption Lucy Fallon plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

What did the winners say?

Connor McIntyre (Corrie's Pat Phelan): "You can enjoy it now. He [Phelan] has gone."

Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman in EastEnders): "I want to end with a very simple message for all those young people out there...in the inner cities where there are problems. If I can achieve this then so can you."

Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell on Hollyoaks): "I love soap, I love all of the soaps. Years ago when I sat working as a PA to the producer of Coronation Street, I never thought I'd be stood here collecting an award and this is just the icing on the cake."

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon (after her second award): "I just want to say thank you to my dad. I didn't before and he texted me, so yeah, thank you."

Jake "Max Branning" Wood: "Can I send a big EastEnders' hug out to Barbara Windsor [who has Alzheimer's] and her husband Scott. I speak for everyone here when I say we love you very much."

Jack P Shepherd (Corrie's David Platt): "[I would like to thank] my mum, my real life mum, for giving up her life and chaperoning me from job to job. My kids. But most of all I'd like to thank Emmerdale for not nominating Danny Miller this year."

On the red carpet

Two of Britain's biggest soap stars were showing off their baby bumps on the red carpet.

EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa appeared in a midnight blue dress while Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan posed alongside fiance and footballer Scott Sinclair.

Connor McIntyre, meanwhile, drew attention with a mustard-coloured velvet suit that his character Pat Phelan would have killed for.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jacqueline Jossa plays Lauren Branning on EastEnders

Image copyright PA Image caption Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan with fiance Scott Sinclair

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack P Shepherd celebrates his 20th year on Coronation Street next year

Image copyright PA Image caption Rudolph Walker plays Patrick Trueman on EastEnders

Image copyright PA Image caption Isobel Steele plays Liv Flaherty on Emmerdale

Image copyright PA Image caption Ross Adams had success in the best male dramatic performance category

Image copyright PA Image caption Cherylee Houston plays Izzy Armstrong on Coronation Street

Image copyright PA Image caption Chelsee Healey plays Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road