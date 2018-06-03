Image copyright ITV Image caption The comedian, who wears a range of T-shirts highlighting his disability, will now perform at the Royal Variety Performance

Lost Voice Guy has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2018.

The Newcastle comedian, whose cerebral palsy affects his ability to speak, uses a voice synthesizer for his act.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ridley, receives £250,000 in prize money and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Musical comedian Robert White - the bookies' favourite - came second, while singer Donchez Dacres came third.

By winning the public vote in the live final, Lost Voice Guy became the first comedian to win the show, in its 12th series.

After the result was announced, Ridley said via his synthesizer: "I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public.

"I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen.

"I've loved her since she sang Bohemian Rhapsody."

'Face lift'

The comedian was bruised and wearing a plaster on his nose following a fall after his semi-final.

He quipped that he had been told to "smash it" in the final but his injury showed he had taken this advice too literally.

Interviewed for the finale, he said: "When I am performing, it's as if I have finally found my voice - and it's a great feeling making people laugh."

In his prize-winning performance he joked that he had had a facelift - and it was "almost as bad as Simon's [show founder Simon Cowell]."

The 40 semi-finalists had been whittled down to the final 10 in a week of live shows leading up to the final.

This year's series has seen Declan Donnelly presenting the live shows on his own. His usual co-host Ant McPartlin is currently taking time away from TV work after admitting drink-driving.

