Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande has spoken out on Twitter about her relationship with Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has spoken out about her "toxic relationship" with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

She was responding to comments from a Twitter user, who said what happened to Miller after "Grande dumped him" was "the most heartbreaking thing".

The tweets also referred to Miller's reported arrest last week, for drink driving after he crashed his car in LA.

Grande said she should not be shamed "for a man's inability to keep it together".

Her full reply to user Elijah Flint reads, "how absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which by the way isn't the case (just Cinderella is about me).

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep it together is a very major problem.

"Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.

"I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande and Mac Miller performed together at One Love Manchester

This is the first time Grande has spoken out about problems that occurred during her two-year relationship with Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick.

The couple met on the video shoot for their duet The Way in 2013 and their relationship became official a year later.

They also performed together at One Love Manchester, with the rapper pulling out of his own tour after the attack to support her.

Flint later replied with an apology to Grande, posting an extended note, in which he said he was "really sorry" for his comments.

"I in no way think that you are the cause of Mac's short comings and we all have our demons to keep at bay," he said.

"I'm very sorry I hurt you and I'm sorry you feel my tweet stigmatises women for ending a toxic relationship that wasn't my intention at all.

'Sending you love'

"I think every woman is equal to a man and has the same exact right to pursue their happiness to the fullest despite the backlash they might receive, including you."

Grande then replied to Flint again, saying: "Thank you for hearing me, I appreciate your response very much - sending you love."

She announced their break-up earlier this month when she posted an Instagram picture, calling Miller "one of my best friends in the whole world".

She wrote in a now deleted post, "Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.