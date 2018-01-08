Image copyright Getty Images

Bella Thorne has revealed she was sexually and physically abused as a child in a candid Instagram post.

The actress, who starred in Disney's Shake It Up and is now aged 20, said the abuse took place "from the day I can remember till I was 14".

She said she was sharing her experience in support of the Time's Up movement.

Several actresses wore black to Sunday night's Golden Globes as part of the campaign, which aims to draw attention and put an end to sexual abuse.

Writing on Instagram, Thorne said: "Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul mistreated. #TimesUp"

Campaigns such as Me Too and Time's Up, which are focused on bringing about change for women in all industries, not just entertainment, were the main focus of the Golden Globes.

Hollywood has been hit by a string of sexual abuse allegations in recent months, as a result of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

