Image copyright PA Image caption Morrissey was widely condemned after initial reports of the interview surfaced

A recording of Morrissey's contentious interview with a German newspaper has been made public.

Der Spiegel put the audio online after the star claimed the paper had not "conveyed his views fairly."

In the interview, the former Smiths star gave his opinions on sexual harassment and the actor Kevin Spacey.

The audio, as presented by Der Spiegel, appears to support the way in which Morrisey's comments were initially reported by the publication.

In the recording, the star suggests that Spacey - the subject of multiple sexual harassment allegations - has been "unnecessarily attacked".

He is also heard describing Germany as "the rape capital of Europe".

Elsewhere in the interview, he is asked whether he would press a hypothetical button that would cause the death of President Trump.

"In the interests of the human race I would, yes," he replies. "I think he's a terrible scourge."

Morrissey can also be heard calling the recent decision to replace Spacey in an upcoming film with another actor "absurd".

He goes on to say that actor Anthony Rapp's claim that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 "doesn't quite ring true".

Rapp's allegation led to a string of accusations of sexual abuse and harassment against Spacey, the most recent coming from the King of Norway's former son-in-law.

A spokesman for the actor said last month that he was "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment" in the wake of the allegations.

Image copyright AFP/PA Image caption The singer can be heard giving opinions on President Trump, Kevin Spacey and others

"I hate rape and I hate attack and I hate any sexual situation that is forced upon a person against their will," Morrissey goes on to tell Der Spiegel's interviewer.

"But in many, many situations, if you look at the circumstances, you think that the person who is called the victim is merely disappointed."

The 58-year-old was widely condemned after initial reports of the interview, which were based on German translations of his words.

Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, said he had "lost the plot", sentiments shared by US producer Judd Apatow and others.

In a statement this week, titled The Slander System, Morrissey said he had been "foolish" to speak to Der Spiegel and that he would not speak to print media again.

He also said that the newspaper had refused his request for "an unchopped, un-fiddled-with" recording of the interview.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.