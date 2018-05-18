Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Ms Markle announced their engagement in November

Meghan Markle was no stranger to the spotlight before getting engaged to Prince Harry - she was a familiar face on screens and red carpets thanks to her acting roles, appearances at fashion shows and charity work.

Before joining the Royal Family, she was best known for her role in legal drama Suits, and had small roles in films including Get Him to the Greek and Horrible Bosses.

The LA-born star is also a Global Ambassador for World Vision and has campaigned for the UN.

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Ms Markle played paralegal turned lawyer Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011

Image copyright USA Network Image caption Her character was seen getting married to Mike Ross (played by Patrick J Adams) in her final appearance on the show in April

Image copyright Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Image caption Ms Markle had a small role as an FBI Special Agent in Fox's sci-fi series Fringe alongside Jasika Nicole, Joshua Jackson and John Noble

Image copyright AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo Image caption She's seen here alongside Christopher Jacot in the Hallmark Channel's 2014 romance film When Sparks Fly

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Markle volunteered as a fundraiser at Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC's Annual Charity Day in 2013

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actress walked the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto

Image copyright One Young World Image caption Her interest in politics and humanitarian issues led her to speak at the One Young World conference in 2014, which gathers young leaders to develop solutions to world problems

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She joined Nina Agdal, Shay Mitchell and Chrissy Teigen to take part in the DirecTV Beach Bowl, an all-star flag football game, in New York

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She also tried her hand at mixing cocktails at the event

Image copyright The Tig Image caption Ms Markle set up a website called The Tig, which covered food, travel, fashion and beauty, but closed her "passion project" last year with a message telling readers: "Don't ever forget your worth"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Markle spoke at the Reebok #HonorYourDays event in Massachusetts in 2016

