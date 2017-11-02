Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The actor won Oscars in 1996 and 2000

Kevin Spacey has said he is seeking treatment after facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a string of men.

A representative for the actor said he "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment".

They did not give any information about what kind of treatment he wants.

He is one of several Hollywood figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Dustin Hoffman has issued an apology while director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women.

A lawyer for Ratner, the director of the Rush Hour films and X-Men: The Last Stand, has "categorically" denied all of the accusations.

The allegations have been sparked by multiple women speaking out against the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and a subsequent campaign encouraging victims to share their stories of sexual harassment under the #metoo hashtag.

So who has been accused of misconduct?

Image copyright Getty Images

Kevin Spacey

New allegations have emerged from a number of men accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

US filmmaker Tony Montana claims he was groped by the actor in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. He says he was left with PTSD for six months after Spacey "forcefully" grabbed his crotch.

Mr Montana told Radar Online that he was in his 30s when the incident took place at the Coronet Bar in LA.

It follows an allegation made by Anthony Rapp that the House of Cards actor tried to "seduce" him when he was 14 years old.

Kevin Spacey says he has no recollection of that encounter, and was "beyond horrified".

Incidents regarding Spacey are also alleged to have taken place in the UK while the two-time Oscar winner was the artistic director at the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theatre, claims Spacey "routinely preyed" on young male actors.

One man told the BBC about his experience of being invited to spend the weekend with Spacey in New York when he was a teenager in the 1980s.

The Old Vic has set up a confidential complaints process for anyone connected to the theatre, and said on Thursday that it is "already seeing the great benefits of the new policy of openness and the safe sharing of information".

Image copyright Getty Images

Brett Ratner

Six women have accused Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct.

The women, including The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn, made the allegations in the Los Angeles Times.

Natasha Henstridge, who appeared in Species and The Whole Ten Yards, claimed she had been forced into a sex act with Ratner as a teenager.

The actress, now 43, was a 19-year-old model at the time she alleges Ratner stopped her from leaving a room at his New York apartment and then made her perform a sex act on him.

"He strong-armed me in a real way," she told the LA Times. "He physically forced himself onto me."

Ratner's lawyer "categorically" denied all of the accusations on his behalf in response to the article.

Separately, Ratner has filed a libel case in Hawaii against a woman who accused him on Facebook of rape more than 10 years ago.

Ratner says he has stepped away from dealings with movie studio Warner Bros since the allegations came to light.

Image copyright Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually harassing an intern on the set of one of his films in 1985.

Anna Graham Hunter, a writer, says that when she was 17, the Oscar-winning actor groped her and made inappropriate comments about sex to her.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me."

Hoffman apologised, and said he was sorry if he "put her in an uncomfortable situation".

In a statement to the magazine, Hoffman said: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

The BBC has contacted representatives of Dustin Hoffman for his response to these allegations.

Image copyright AFP

Michael Oreskes

Senior editor Michael Oreskes has resigned following accusations he kissed female colleagues without their consent during business meetings.

The 63-year-old was asked to step down by the National Public Radio (NPR) network in response to the allegations. He has previously worked for the Associated Press and the New York Times.

Two women spoke to the Washington Post on condition of anonymity, and reported stories of abrupt and unexpected kisses during business meetings. They said they were worried about career development if their names were made public.

One of the women said that while she met Mr Oreskes in the hope of getting a job with the New York Times, he suggested that they eat room service lunch in a hotel, before he unexpectedly kissed her and "slipped his tongue into her mouth".

He has not commented publicly on the allegations, and journalists at NPR report that they have tried to contact him for comment, without success.

