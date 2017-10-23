Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Cattrall (second right) vowed she would never play Samantha Jones again

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall has said she has "never been friends" with the show's other stars.

The 61-year-old, who played Samantha Jones, told Piers Morgan on ITV there was a "toxic relationship".

The actress ruled out appearing in a third Sex and the City movie, and denied that her decision was down to pay or "diva" demands.

Cattrall commented that former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker "could have been nicer" about the situation.

After years of rumours of a feud, Cattrall told Piers Morgan's Life Stories she couldn't recall the last time she spoke to the show's other main stars.

The actress said: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

Image copyright ITV Studios Image caption The actress denied asking for more money for a new Sex and the City film

She told Morgan her decision not to do another film wasn't down to demands for more money or more screen time, but was simply "an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another".

She took issue with being portrayed in the press as "demanding or a diva".

She said: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is.

"The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

A different actress could play Samantha Jones in the future, she suggested.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The show ran from 1998 until 2004 before two film versions in 2008 and 2010

"I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it," she said. "Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones, or bring in another character."

She added that she wished her former co-stars the best. "I will be the one in the audience cheering them on," she said.

In the interview, Cattrall also revealed that her career had "hugely" affected her relationships.

The Liverpool-born actress, who has been married three times, admitted to putting work before her relationships, conceding she never made them a priority.

Cattrall also told how she had considered IVF in her early 40s, but realised that her filming schedule on the Sex and the City TV series ruled it out.

The star described working 19-hour days on the show, and realising that she wouldn't have time to commit to having IVF treatment, let alone a baby. She called the moment she realised she wouldn't have children "extraordinary".

Kim Cattrall appears on Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV on Monday 23 October at 21:00 BST.

