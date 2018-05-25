Entertainment & Arts

Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

  • 25 May 2018
Harvey Weinstein Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Harvey Weinstein, 66, has denied non-consensual sex

Hollywood has been rocked by allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein - which first came to light in a New York Times article.

Since then, the story has developed continuously, with a large number of women coming forward to say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein - allegations he has denied.

Here is a summary of the events so far:

5 October 2017

  • The New York Times publishes a story detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. Actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd are among the women who come forward.
  • Among the accusations are that he forced women to massage him and watch him naked. He also promised to help advance their careers in return for sexual favours.
  • Weinstein issues an apology acknowledging he "has caused a lot of pain" - but disputes allegations he harassed female employees over nearly three decades.
  • Weinstein's lawyer tells The Hollywood Reporter his client is preparing to sue the New York Times.
  • Weinstein says he is taking a "leave of absence" from The Weinstein Company and is working with a therapist.

6 October 2017

7 October 2017

  • Weinstein's lawyer Lisa Bloom announces her resignation, saying she understands that "Mr Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement".

8 October 2017

  • It is announced that Harvey Weinstein has been sacked by the board of his company, with immediate effect.
  • They say the decision was made "in light of new information about misconduct".

9 October 2017

10 October 2017

  • Allegations from 13 more women are published in the New Yorker magazine, including three accusations of rape, which Weinstein strongly denies.
  • Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Stoller say Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman withholds her name from the article, the result of a 10-month investigation by the magazine. Argento says the incident happened in 1997 in the south of France while Stoller, who now goes under the name Evans, says she was forced into a sexual act by the producer after going for a casting meeting in 2004.
  • Mira Sorvino, who starred in several of Weinstein's films, told the New Yorker that Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into a physical relationship.
  • Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister tells the publication: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."
  • Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie say they were harassed by Weinstein. Paltrow says she was propositioned as a 22-year-old, while Jolie refers to a "bad experience" in her youth.
  • Other figures to speak out against Weinstein include Barack Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio.
  • Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman announces she is leaving him and that her priority is her young children.

11 October 2017

12 October 2017

  • Overnight, police are called following a "family dispute" at the home of Weinstein's daughter. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirms they were called to reports of a "disturbance" at the house but say no crime was committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.
  • Police in New York tell the BBC they are looking to speak to an individual regarding an allegation against Weinstein dating from 2004. The NYPD does not provide further details.
  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, says it will meet on Saturday to discuss any course of action to be taken concerning Weinstein. It describes the allegations against Weinstein as "repugnant" and "abhorrent".
  • Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane addresses a joke he made about Weinstein's sexual conduct at the 2013 Oscar nominations, saying he decided to speak out after a co-star had been harassed by the producer.
  • Police in the US and UK say they are investigating specific allegations from 2004 and the 1980s. No charges have been brought.
  • Rose McGowan says on Twitter that Weinstein raped her. Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex in a statement released through his publicist.
  • Amazon Studio chief Roy Price is put on a "leave of absence". McGowan has accused Price of having ignored her when she previously made an allegation about Weinstein. And Price has himself been accused of sexually harassing a female producer, it emerges. In addition, Amazon says it is reviewing projects it has with The Weinstein Company.

13 October 2017

14 October 2017

15 October 2017

16 October 2017

  • The board of the Producers Guild of America vote to terminate Weinstein's membership. In a statement, the guild says he will be given the opportunity to respond before it makes its final decision on 6 November.
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg, chairman of the DreamWorks film studio, describes Weinstein as "a monster" at a conference organised by the Wall Street Journal.
  • Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg writes about his early days at Miramax Films, Weinstein's former company. In a Facebook post, he says that while he never heard of any rape allegations, he and many others were aware of Weinstein's "dreadful" behaviour.
  • Actress Lauren Holly tells a Canadian talk show about a hotel room encounter with Weinstein in the late 1990s. She says the producer showered and used the toilet in front of her before approaching her naked and requesting a massage.
  • In an interview on French television, Weinstein's chauffeur, Mickael Chemloul, reveals he had to drive around "tearful aspiring actresses" for the producer and that he would often console them after their encounters with him.

17 October 2017

  • Actress Lena Headey accuses Weinstein of sexual harassing her in Los Angeles. In a series of Twitter posts, the Game of Thrones star says the mogul was "furious" after she resisted his advances and told her not to say anything about their encounter to her manager or agent.
  • Harvey Weinstein resigns from the board of the company that bears his name, according to multiple reports. According to Variety, Weinstein still owns 22% of his company's stock.
  • Television producer Amanda Segel accuses Harvey Weinstein's younger brother Bob of sexual harassment. Ms Segel says he made repeated romantic overtures and requests to join him for private dinners over a three-month period, which Mr Weinstein has denied.
  • Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, resigns over allegations of sexual harassment.

18 October 2017

  • Star Wars director JJ Abrams tells the Today programme he had never heard of any sexual allegations made against Weinstein but doubts he was "a lone operator".
  • Actor Channing Tatum says he is halting the development of a film about child sexual abuse that he had been making with Harvey Weinstein's company.
  • Robert Lindsay says his Hollywood film career was halted after a run-in with Weinstein, which he says led to him losing a role in Shakespeare in Love.
  • Harvard University announces it is stripping Weinstein of the Du Bois medal it gave him in 2014 for his contributions to African-American culture.

19 October 2017

  • Quentin Tarantino reveals he knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct toward women for years. "I knew enough to do more than I did," the film director tells the New York Times.
  • Actor Tom Hanks says there can be no way back for Weinstein. "His last name... will become an identifying moniker for a state of being for which there was a before and an after," he tells the BBC.
  • Actress Lupita Nyong'o accuses Weinstein of harassment. Writing in the New York Times, she says she was lured to his bedroom under false pretences when she was a drama student.
  • Police in Los Angeles confirm they have interviewed a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2013.
  • The British Film Institute announces it is withdrawing the BFI Fellowship it awarded Weinstein in 2002.
  • A group of Weinstein Company employees write an open letter asking their employer to release them from the NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) that stop them speaking publicly about what they have experienced and witnessed.

23 October 2017

  • Zelda Perkins, a British former assistant of Weinstein, tells the Financial Times she was paid £125,000 ($165,200) to keep quiet after accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment. She said he asked her to give him massages and tried to pull her into bed, but she "was made to feel ashamed for disclosing his behaviour".
  • The producer of Paddington 2 says he's exploring all options to cut ties with The Weinstein Company, which has distribution rights of the film. David Heyman told Deadline that he hoped, ultimately, "The Weinstein Company name is nowhere near Paddington 2".

24 October 2017

  • George Clooney and Matt Damon speak out over Weinstein, saying it is time for Hollywood to change and it is now "the moment to believe women".
  • Actress Brit Marling writes in The Atlantic about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room, where he suggested they take a shower together. The OA co-creator describes being sat "paralysed by mounting fear", but says she managed to escape.

25 October 2017

  • A former production worker, Mimi Haleyi, alleges that she was raped by Weinstein when he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
  • The removal of Weinstein's CBE is believed to be being "actively considered" by the government's Honours Forfeiture Committee.
  • Actress Dominique Huett, who also alleges she was raped by Weinstein when he performed oral sex on her without her consent, files a negligence case against The Weinstein Company.

26 October 2017

27 October 2017

  • Weinstein takes legal action against his former company after his lawyer alleges The Weinstein Company has denied requests for documents to defend himself from allegations.
  • The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra accuses Weinstein of forcing himself into her apartment and raping her in 1992.
  • Actress Daryl Hannah also comes forward and alleges that Weinstein tried to force himself into her hotel room and repeatedly sexually harassed her during promotion of Kill Bill and its sequel.

28 October

30 October 2017

  • The Producers Guild of America bans Weinstein for life. It says the "unprecedented" step reflects the seriousness with which it regards reports of his "reprehensible" conduct".

1 November 2017

  • A Canadian actress sues Weinstein for two alleged sexual assaults in 2000 in Toronto. She also sues Miramax, The Walt Disney Company and Barbara Schneeweiss, who worked for Weinstein . The anonymous actress, identified as "Jane Doe", seeks a total of 14 million Canadian dollars (£8.34m).

2 November 2017

3 November 2017

  • Police in New York say they have "an actual case" against Weinstein, citing the "credible and detailed narrative" an unidentified woman - believed to be Paz de la Huerta - has given them.

7 November 2017

  • The New Yorker claims Weinstein used private investigators to cover up sexual abuse claims. Asia Argento, one of his accusers, describes the report as "terrifying".
  • The Television Academy expels Weinstein from its organisation.

8 November 2017

  • Weinstein's representatives say they "do not believe" an indictment is imminent from the New York Police Department. "We strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted," the statement continues.
  • The BBC learns that talks over the possible sale of The Weinstein Company have fallen through.

9 November 2017

10 November 2017

  • Speaking to the BBC, actress Hayley Atwell says Weinstein is "a predator" and "should be punished in the highest way the law offers".

16 November 2017

  • Warner Bros severs ties to Weinstein by buying the rights to the film Paddington 2.
  • The film's British producer David Heyman said he was trying to "break Paddington out of prison" by ensuring The Weinstein Company did not distribute the film in North America.

19 November 2017

  • It is reported that businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet is behind a $275m (£206.3m) bid for The Weinstein Company.

20 November 2017

  • Singer Morrissey is criticised for expressing scepticism over women accusing Harvey Weinstein of assault.

21 November 2017

  • Jennifer Lawrence says Harvey Weinstein was never inappropriate with her but admits she had heard rumours he was "a dog".

23 November 2017

27 November 2017

  • A woman who wishes to remain anonymous alleges a series of sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein in the first UK civil claim against the producer. The woman seeks damages for personal injury, expenses and consequential loss that are expected to exceed £300,000.

28 November 2017

1 December 2017

14 December 2017

  • Frida actress Salma Hayak claims that Weinstein sexually harassed and threatened her. Writing in the New York Times, she says she repeatedly refused sexual advances. In response, a spokeswoman for Weinstein disputes the account and says "all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate".

16 December 2017

  • Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson claims he was fed "false information" about Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd by Weinstein's former company Miramax. Both actresses have claimed the media mogul sexually harassed them. Weinstein denies allegations of misconduct, and of blacklisting the actresses.

18 December 2017

  • The BBC announces plans to make a "definitive documentary" about the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The makers of the feature-length BBC Two film promise to interview "the many actresses who have been brave enough to tell their stories", plus reporters and other Hollywood insiders.

19 December 2017

  • A former assistant to Harvey Weinstein says she left after a co-worker said he had tried to rape her, which he denied. Zelda Perkins claims she tried to expose his behaviour but was told by lawyers she "didn't have a chance".
  • Meryl Streep defends herself against criticism from Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan after she says her "silence is the problem". Streep responds by saying she did not know about Weinstein's alleged behaviour when she worked with him.

15 January 2018

  • In an interview with the BBC's Hardtalk programme, Ashley Judd says she was "not frightened" of Harvey Weinstein and ascribes that as the reason why the producer "sabotaged" her career.

2 February 2018

  • Bafta announces it has formally terminated Harvey Weinstein's membership.

3 February 2018

11 February 2018

  • After a four-month investigation, New York state prosecutors announce they have filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company on the basis the studio failed to protect employees from his alleged harassment and abuse.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein sexually harassed and abused female employees at the studio for years, including making verbal threats against their lives and employing female staff as "wing women" to facilitate sexual conquests.
  • His lawyer concedes Weinstein's behaviour is "not without fault" but says there was "no criminality"

20 February 2018

  • The producer of Golden Globe-winning film My Week With Marilyn accuses Weinstein of physically attacking him. David Parfitt says Weinstein was "in a fury" about a test screening of the film doing so well with the audience as he wasn't happy with the final cut.

28 February 2018

20 March 2018

28 March 2018

  • An ex-assistant of Weinstein says she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement [NDA] that was "morally lacking on every level".
  • "There cannot be a legal document that protects criminal behaviour," Zelda Perkins tells MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee. She says she left Weinstein's company Miramax after a colleague accused him of trying to rape her.

1 May 2018

10 May 2018

25 May 2018

