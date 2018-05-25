Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein, 66, has denied non-consensual sex

Hollywood has been rocked by allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein - which first came to light in a New York Times article.

Since then, the story has developed continuously, with a large number of women coming forward to say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein - allegations he has denied.

Here is a summary of the events so far:

5 October 2017

The New York Times publishes a story detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. Actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd are among the women who come forward.

Among the accusations are that he forced women to massage him and watch him naked. He also promised to help advance their careers in return for sexual favours.

Weinstein issues an apology acknowledging he "has caused a lot of pain" - but disputes allegations he harassed female employees over nearly three decades.

Weinstein's lawyer tells The Hollywood Reporter his client is preparing to sue the New York Times.

Weinstein says he is taking a "leave of absence" from The Weinstein Company and is working with a therapist.

6 October 2017

Brie Larson and Lena Dunham are among those to react to the allegations in the article, praising the bravery of those who have come forward.

The Weinstein Company says it takes the allegations "extremely seriously" and is launching an inquiry.

7 October 2017

Weinstein's lawyer Lisa Bloom announces her resignation, saying she understands that "Mr Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement".

8 October 2017

It is announced that Harvey Weinstein has been sacked by the board of his company, with immediate effect.

They say the decision was made "in light of new information about misconduct".

9 October 2017

10 October 2017

Allegations from 13 more women are published in the New Yorker magazine, including three accusations of rape, which Weinstein strongly denies.

Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Stoller say Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman withholds her name from the article, the result of a 10-month investigation by the magazine. Argento says the incident happened in 1997 in the south of France while Stoller, who now goes under the name Evans, says she was forced into a sexual act by the producer after going for a casting meeting in 2004.

Mira Sorvino, who starred in several of Weinstein's films, told the New Yorker that Weinstein sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into a physical relationship.

Weinstein's spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister tells the publication: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein."

Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie say they were harassed by Weinstein. Paltrow says she was propositioned as a 22-year-old, while Jolie refers to a "bad experience" in her youth.

Other figures to speak out against Weinstein include Barack Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman announces she is leaving him and that her priority is her young children.

11 October 2017

Bafta says it is suspending Weinstein's membership, with immediate effect.

A number of senior Labour MPs call for Weinstein's honorary CBE to be taken away. Prime Minister Theresa May says a decision about the honour would not lie with Downing Street.

Cara Delevingne also says Weinstein made advances towards her.

A statement from the Cannes Film Festival says organisers are "dismayed" to learn of the allegations about Weinstein.

12 October 2017

Overnight, police are called following a "family dispute" at the home of Weinstein's daughter. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirms they were called to reports of a "disturbance" at the house but say no crime was committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

Police in New York tell the BBC they are looking to speak to an individual regarding an allegation against Weinstein dating from 2004. The NYPD does not provide further details.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, says it will meet on Saturday to discuss any course of action to be taken concerning Weinstein. It describes the allegations against Weinstein as "repugnant" and "abhorrent".

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane addresses a joke he made about Weinstein's sexual conduct at the 2013 Oscar nominations, saying he decided to speak out after a co-star had been harassed by the producer.

Police in the US and UK say they are investigating specific allegations from 2004 and the 1980s. No charges have been brought.

Rose McGowan says on Twitter that Weinstein raped her. Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex in a statement released through his publicist.

Amazon Studio chief Roy Price is put on a "leave of absence". McGowan has accused Price of having ignored her when she previously made an allegation about Weinstein. And Price has himself been accused of sexually harassing a female producer, it emerges. In addition, Amazon says it is reviewing projects it has with The Weinstein Company.

13 October 2017

Weinstein's former office assistant Lisa Rose says the film mogul tried to invite her to another room, mentioning a massage.

The Late, Late Show presenter James Corden makes jokes about Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults at a charity gala in Los Angeles. He later apologises on Twitter, saying he "was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behaviour, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims".

14 October 2017

The organisation behind the Oscars votes to expel Weinstein following the allegations. In a statement, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says: "What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society."

Actress Alice Evans tells Radio 5 Live that Weinstein made lewd comments towards her.

Kate Winslet reveals she deliberately did not thank Weinstein when she won her Oscar for The Reader in 2009. "I remember being told, 'Make sure you thank Harvey if you win'," the actress tells the Los Angeles Times. "And I remember turning around and saying, 'No I won't'."

15 October 2017

16 October 2017

The board of the Producers Guild of America vote to terminate Weinstein's membership. In a statement, the guild says he will be given the opportunity to respond before it makes its final decision on 6 November.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, chairman of the DreamWorks film studio, describes Weinstein as "a monster" at a conference organised by the Wall Street Journal.

Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg writes about his early days at Miramax Films, Weinstein's former company. In a Facebook post, he says that while he never heard of any rape allegations, he and many others were aware of Weinstein's "dreadful" behaviour.

Actress Lauren Holly tells a Canadian talk show about a hotel room encounter with Weinstein in the late 1990s. She says the producer showered and used the toilet in front of her before approaching her naked and requesting a massage.

In an interview on French television, Weinstein's chauffeur, Mickael Chemloul, reveals he had to drive around "tearful aspiring actresses" for the producer and that he would often console them after their encounters with him.

17 October 2017

Actress Lena Headey accuses Weinstein of sexual harassing her in Los Angeles. In a series of Twitter posts, the Game of Thrones star says the mogul was "furious" after she resisted his advances and told her not to say anything about their encounter to her manager or agent.

Harvey Weinstein resigns from the board of the company that bears his name, according to multiple reports. According to Variety, Weinstein still owns 22% of his company's stock.

Television producer Amanda Segel accuses Harvey Weinstein's younger brother Bob of sexual harassment. Ms Segel says he made repeated romantic overtures and requests to join him for private dinners over a three-month period, which Mr Weinstein has denied.

Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, resigns over allegations of sexual harassment.

18 October 2017

Star Wars director JJ Abrams tells the Today programme he had never heard of any sexual allegations made against Weinstein but doubts he was "a lone operator".

Actor Channing Tatum says he is halting the development of a film about child sexual abuse that he had been making with Harvey Weinstein's company.

Robert Lindsay says his Hollywood film career was halted after a run-in with Weinstein, which he says led to him losing a role in Shakespeare in Love.

Harvard University announces it is stripping Weinstein of the Du Bois medal it gave him in 2014 for his contributions to African-American culture.

19 October 2017

Quentin Tarantino reveals he knew about Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct toward women for years. "I knew enough to do more than I did," the film director tells the New York Times.

Actor Tom Hanks says there can be no way back for Weinstein. "His last name... will become an identifying moniker for a state of being for which there was a before and an after," he tells the BBC.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o accuses Weinstein of harassment. Writing in the New York Times, she says she was lured to his bedroom under false pretences when she was a drama student.

Police in Los Angeles confirm they have interviewed a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2013.

The British Film Institute announces it is withdrawing the BFI Fellowship it awarded Weinstein in 2002.

A group of Weinstein Company employees write an open letter asking their employer to release them from the NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) that stop them speaking publicly about what they have experienced and witnessed.

23 October 2017

Zelda Perkins, a British former assistant of Weinstein, tells the Financial Times she was paid £125,000 ($165,200) to keep quiet after accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment. She said he asked her to give him massages and tried to pull her into bed, but she "was made to feel ashamed for disclosing his behaviour".

The producer of Paddington 2 says he's exploring all options to cut ties with The Weinstein Company, which has distribution rights of the film. David Heyman told Deadline that he hoped, ultimately, "The Weinstein Company name is nowhere near Paddington 2".

24 October 2017

George Clooney and Matt Damon speak out over Weinstein, saying it is time for Hollywood to change and it is now "the moment to believe women".

Actress Brit Marling writes in The Atlantic about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room, where he suggested they take a shower together. The OA co-creator describes being sat "paralysed by mounting fear", but says she managed to escape.

25 October 2017

A former production worker, Mimi Haleyi, alleges that she was raped by Weinstein when he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

The removal of Weinstein's CBE is believed to be being "actively considered" by the government's Honours Forfeiture Committee.

Actress Dominique Huett, who also alleges she was raped by Weinstein when he performed oral sex on her without her consent, files a negligence case against The Weinstein Company.

26 October 2017

Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe accuses Weinstein of raping her in a London hotel after the 2008 Bafta awards.

27 October 2017

Weinstein takes legal action against his former company after his lawyer alleges The Weinstein Company has denied requests for documents to defend himself from allegations.

The Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra accuses Weinstein of forcing himself into her apartment and raping her in 1992.

Actress Daryl Hannah also comes forward and alleges that Weinstein tried to force himself into her hotel room and repeatedly sexually harassed her during promotion of Kill Bill and its sequel.

28 October

Actress Rose McGowan claims she turned down a $1m (£760,000) offer from Harvey Weinstein in exchange for her silence.

The New York Times reports on new allegations made against Weinstein dating from the 1970s when he was a concert promoter in Buffalo, New York.

Environment secretary Michael Gove apologises "unreservedly" after making a joke about Weinstein on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

30 October 2017

The Producers Guild of America bans Weinstein for life. It says the "unprecedented" step reflects the seriousness with which it regards reports of his "reprehensible" conduct".

1 November 2017

A Canadian actress sues Weinstein for two alleged sexual assaults in 2000 in Toronto. She also sues Miramax, The Walt Disney Company and Barbara Schneeweiss, who worked for Weinstein . The anonymous actress, identified as "Jane Doe", seeks a total of 14 million Canadian dollars (£8.34m).

2 November 2017

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta claims Weinstein raped her twice in New York in 2010.

3 November 2017

Police in New York say they have "an actual case" against Weinstein, citing the "credible and detailed narrative" an unidentified woman - believed to be Paz de la Huerta - has given them.

7 November 2017

The New Yorker claims Weinstein used private investigators to cover up sexual abuse claims. Asia Argento, one of his accusers, describes the report as "terrifying".

The Television Academy expels Weinstein from its organisation.

8 November 2017

Weinstein's representatives say they "do not believe" an indictment is imminent from the New York Police Department. "We strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted," the statement continues.

The BBC learns that talks over the possible sale of The Weinstein Company have fallen through.

9 November 2017

Actor Robert Lindsay claims he lost out on a role in the film Shakespeare in Love because Harvey Weinstein held a grudge against him.

10 November 2017

Speaking to the BBC, actress Hayley Atwell says Weinstein is "a predator" and "should be punished in the highest way the law offers".

16 November 2017

Warner Bros severs ties to Weinstein by buying the rights to the film Paddington 2.

The film's British producer David Heyman said he was trying to "break Paddington out of prison" by ensuring The Weinstein Company did not distribute the film in North America.

19 November 2017

It is reported that businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet is behind a $275m (£206.3m) bid for The Weinstein Company.

20 November 2017

Singer Morrissey is criticised for expressing scepticism over women accusing Harvey Weinstein of assault.

21 November 2017

Jennifer Lawrence says Harvey Weinstein was never inappropriate with her but admits she had heard rumours he was "a dog".

23 November 2017

Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman sends out a Thanksgiving message in which she vents anger at Weinstein "and all [his] wicked conspirators".

27 November 2017

A woman who wishes to remain anonymous alleges a series of sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein in the first UK civil claim against the producer. The woman seeks damages for personal injury, expenses and consequential loss that are expected to exceed £300,000.

28 November 2017

The first UK civil claim against Harvey Weinstein is issued in the High Court. A woman, who worked in the film industry and wishes to remain anonymous, alleges a series of sexual assaults by the film producer.

1 December 2017

Actress Kadian Noble accuses Weinstein of luring her into a hotel room in Cannes and assaulting her in 2014. In a civil action filed in New York, she accuses Weinstein, his brother Bob and The Weinstein Company of violating US federal sex trafficking laws.

14 December 2017

Frida actress Salma Hayak claims that Weinstein sexually harassed and threatened her. Writing in the New York Times, she says she repeatedly refused sexual advances. In response, a spokeswoman for Weinstein disputes the account and says "all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate".

16 December 2017

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson claims he was fed "false information" about Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd by Weinstein's former company Miramax. Both actresses have claimed the media mogul sexually harassed them. Weinstein denies allegations of misconduct, and of blacklisting the actresses.

18 December 2017

The BBC announces plans to make a "definitive documentary" about the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The makers of the feature-length BBC Two film promise to interview "the many actresses who have been brave enough to tell their stories", plus reporters and other Hollywood insiders.

19 December 2017

A former assistant to Harvey Weinstein says she left after a co-worker said he had tried to rape her, which he denied. Zelda Perkins claims she tried to expose his behaviour but was told by lawyers she "didn't have a chance".

Meryl Streep defends herself against criticism from Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan after she says her "silence is the problem". Streep responds by saying she did not know about Weinstein's alleged behaviour when she worked with him.

15 January 2018

In an interview with the BBC's Hardtalk programme, Ashley Judd says she was "not frightened" of Harvey Weinstein and ascribes that as the reason why the producer "sabotaged" her career.

2 February 2018

Bafta announces it has formally terminated Harvey Weinstein's membership.

3 February 2018

Actress Uma Thurman details long hinted-at allegations against Weinstein. In a New York Times article, she says Weinstein pushed her down and "tried to expose himself" at the producer's hotel room in London during the 1990s, before she managed to "wriggle away". Harvey Weinstein's spokeswoman said the claims about an assault "are untrue".

UK police investigating Weinstein say they are looking at allegations of sexual assault against two more women. The alleged offences, reported to police in October and November, took place in the Republic of Ireland in 1991, Westminster in 2011 and abroad in 2010, the Metropolitan Police say. These bring the number of women making accusations to the Met to nine.

11 February 2018

After a four-month investigation, New York state prosecutors announce they have filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company on the basis the studio failed to protect employees from his alleged harassment and abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that Weinstein sexually harassed and abused female employees at the studio for years, including making verbal threats against their lives and employing female staff as "wing women" to facilitate sexual conquests.

His lawyer concedes Weinstein's behaviour is "not without fault" but says there was "no criminality"

20 February 2018

The producer of Golden Globe-winning film My Week With Marilyn accuses Weinstein of physically attacking him. David Parfitt says Weinstein was "in a fury" about a test screening of the film doing so well with the audience as he wasn't happy with the final cut.

28 February 2018

A 10th woman reports Weinstein to British police for alleged sexual assault. The woman, who has not been named, went to the police on 8 February to accuse the movie mogul of assaulting her in central London in the mid-1990s.

20 March 2018

Weinstein's former company files for bankruptcy, months after the Oscar-winning producer was accused of multiple sexual assaults.

28 March 2018

An ex-assistant of Weinstein says she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement [NDA] that was "morally lacking on every level".

"There cannot be a legal document that protects criminal behaviour," Zelda Perkins tells MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee. She says she left Weinstein's company Miramax after a colleague accused him of trying to rape her.

1 May 2018

Actress Ashley Judd sues Weinstein claiming he damaged her career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

10 May 2018

Weinstein's estranged wife gives her first interview since he was engulfed in scandal, saying she was "never" suspicious about his behaviour. Georgina Chapman admits she had been "so naive", and was "so humiliated and so broken" when the scandal unfolded.

Weinstein's lawyer tells BBC Radio 5 live he believes the allegations are "legally defective or factually not supported". In his first broadcast interview in the UK, Benjamin Brafman accuses "some of the more vocal critics of Harvey Weinstein" of "just not telling the truth".

25 May 2018

Weinstein turned himself in to New York police on sexual misconduct charges.

He was charged with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse against two women.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.