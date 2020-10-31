In pictures: Sir Sean Connery

In pictures: Sir Sean ConneryPublishedduration39 minutes agoimage copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionSean Connery was regarded by many as the greatest ever James Bond.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionHe was the first actor to play the fictional secret agent, appearing with Ursula Andress in the first Bond film, Dr No, in 1962.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionFrom Russia With Love came the following year. Director Terence Young is seen here fine-tuning a love scene in a rehearsal between Connery and Italian actress Daniela Bianchi.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionHe starred in six official Bond films - or seven if you include 1983's Never Say Never Again, which wasn't produced by Eon. Honor Blackman was one of the Bond girls in 1964's Goldfinger.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionHe set the template for Bond as the suave, dashing hero who was surrounded by beautiful women - such as here in 1967's You Only Live Twice.image captionBefore becoming Bond, he made his name as an actor in the 1950s and early 60s. His pre-007 roles included Count Vronsky in Anna Karenina on the BBC in 1961.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionBeyond Bond, he continued to enjoy an action-packed career, and is seen here with Charlotte Rampling in the 1974 sci-fi film Zardoz.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionHis later film credits included The Name of the Rose, The Untouchables, Indiana Jones, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and The Avengers - in which he is pictured with Ralph Fiennes.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionWhen he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 with wife Micheline (left) and Catherine Zeta Jones to promote the film Entrapment, fans showed their love by bringing a banner reading: "Sean 007 the most talented."image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionConnery was the recipient of the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award in 2006 - presented by his Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford.image copyrightAFPimage captionThe star was famously proud of his Scottish roots, and celebrated that with his 2008 book Being A Scot.image copyrightEPAimage captionConnery was also a big sport enthusiast - he was a keen golfer and regularly turned up to watch tennis matches, including the 2017 US Open in his adopted home of New York.Related TopicsJames BondSean Connery