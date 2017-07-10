Entertainment & Arts

Wimbledon: The stars spotted watching the tennis

  • 10 July 2017

Wimbledon has begun, which means the stars are out watching the tennis - wearing a mixture of smiles, sunglasses and serious looks on their faces.

Image caption David Beckham was among the famous faces who attended the first week of Wimbledon. He even brought his mum along with him to watch a match
Image caption Little Mix's Jade Thirwell sat behind Pixie Geldof in Centre Court
Image caption Stephen Fry and his husband Elliott Spencer got to sit in the royal box
Image caption As did A Question of Sport's Matt Dawson and presenters Vernon Kay and Tess Daly
Image caption Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt, model Erin O'Connor and presenter Laura Whitmore got together away from the courts
Image caption Preacher star Dominic Cooper (right) and Taken star Sam Spruell looked serious mid-game
Image caption Olympian cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny waved to fans on Centre Court
Image caption McFly's Dougie Poynter didn't seem to notice Charlie XCX was sitting behind him on opening day
Image caption And A League of Their Own stars Jamie Rednapp and Jack Whitehall took a break inbetween games to pose for cameras

