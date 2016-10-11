Entertainment & Arts

Music News round-up: Geri reveals pregnancy

  • 11 October 2016
Geri Horner and Emma Bunton Image copyright Rex Features

Geri Halliwell announces her second pregnancy, and new nickname 'Mama Spice', ahead of a planned Spice Girls reunion with Emma Bunton and Mel B.

Plus Sting is honoured at the BMI Awards and rolling coverage of the biggest music news stories from around the world.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.