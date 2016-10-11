Music News round-up: Geri reveals pregnancy
- 11 October 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Geri Halliwell announces her second pregnancy, and new nickname 'Mama Spice', ahead of a planned Spice Girls reunion with Emma Bunton and Mel B.
Plus Sting is honoured at the BMI Awards and rolling coverage of the biggest music news stories from around the world.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.