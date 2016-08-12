Image copyright Emma Woolrych Image caption Melvin Odoom won silver at the Sony Radio Awards in 2009 in the breakfast show category

Kiss FM DJ Melvin Odoom will be swapping his radio mic for the dancing shoes on Strictly Come Dancing, it has been confirmed.

The 36-year-old, who co-presents Kiss's breakfast show, said he was "honoured" to be part of the BBC One programme.

"I'm looking forward to learning some new moves of course, but basically it's the sequins that clinched it for me," he said.

"I need sparkle in my life and there's nothing more sparkly than Strictly."

The DJ, who is 5ft 5in (1.65m), added: "I just hope that my dance partner isn't too tall!"

As well as his radio duties, Melvin presented The Xtra Factor alongside Rochelle Humes last year and fronted ITV's recent Saturday night primetime show Bang on the Money with his Kiss co-host Rickie Haywood-Williams.

BBC Three viewers will also know him as one of the team leaders on its comedy panel show Sweat the Small Stuff.

Melvin is the fifth contestant announced to be taking part in the new series of Strictly, which starts next month.

He joins former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, singer Will Young and presenters Laura Whitmore and Ore Oduba.

