Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hurricane Katrina was the costliest natural disaster in US history

The makers of American Crime Story are to follow their Emmy-nominated drama about OJ Simpson's murder trial with one on the impact of Hurricane Katrina.

According to executive producer Brad Simpson, the second season of the FX series will be "even more massive and more sprawling" than its predecessor.

"There were crimes that happened during Katrina - murders, rapes," he said.

"And there's also the crime of us not rescuing these people and not being prepared to take care of New Orleans."

More than 1,800 people were killed when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf coast in August 2005, flooding 80% of New Orleans.

The disaster, the costliest in US history, caused estimated economic losses of $125bn (£95.7bn).

Image copyright FX Image caption Cuba Gooding Jr (centre) played OJ Simpson in the first American Crime Story series

At a panel event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Brad Simpson said Katrina was "a natural disaster waiting to happen".

Scripts are currently being written for the drama, which will premiere on the FX network in 2017.

American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson dramatised the arrest, trial and subsequent acquittal of the former American football star.

Simpson had been accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, on 12 June 1994.

The series received 22 Emmy nominations last month, with six of them going to members of its cast.

Brad Simpson said he would like to cast some of the show's actors in its follow-up, but only "if there are roles for them".