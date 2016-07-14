Image caption The BBC News Channel has an average weekly audience of about 8 million viewers

The BBC will not merge its TV News Channel with its World News programming, the broadcaster has said.

The channel had been under review with a number of options considered, including closure, which director general Tony Hall ruled out on Monday.

A BBC spokeswoman said there was a "strong" case for merger, but it would not be the best way to give audiences news "most directly relevant to them".

The channels would now need to make "savings of up to 10%", she added.

The BBC had done "detailed work on the proposal for a new single channel, including a financial model, and listened to what both audiences and BBC staff told us", she said.

"During the work on all the options, including the proposal for a single channel, we recognised opportunities for working more efficiently, and we face tough financial challenges, so we will aim to make efficiency savings."

The BBC News Channel, which was launched in 1997, provides 24-hour rolling news coverage to an average of 8 million viewers every week.

BBC World News is the corporation's commercially funded international news and information channel, broadcast in English in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe to an estimated weekly audience of almost 85 million.

