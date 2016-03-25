Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption London Fire Brigade tweeted a photo of firefighters at ITV studios

A fire at ITV studios has forced breakfast programme Good Morning Britain off air.

London Fire Brigade said the fire was in the post room in a block of offices and ITV television centre on London's South Bank.

Fifty people were evacuated from the block while firefighters tackled the blaze, which has now been put out.

ITV replaced Good Morning Britain with a pre-recorded programme.

A statement released by London Fire Brigade said: "Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have tackled a small fire at ITV Studios on London's Southbank this morning.

"Part of a post room on the first floor was damaged by fire. The fire meant that Good Morning Britain was taken off air."

The Brigade was called just before 07:00 GMT. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A message on the GMB Twitter account read: "We've been evacuated because of a fire alarm. Everyone's safe and we're hoping to get back in and on air ASAP."

Presenter Ben Shephard later tweeted a picture of his co-hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh with some of the firefighters.

Image copyright Ben Shephard / Twitter Image caption Ben Shephard tweeted a picture of his co-presenters with some of the firefighters

"We're all outside, the building has been evacuated. The fire service are here now so we're not too worried, but who knows when we'll actually get back on air," said Kate Garraway in a video posted on Twitter.

ITV began broadcasting a pre-recorded version of GMB as the building was evacuated before an episode of Dinner Date began just after 7.30am.

Good Morning Britain remained off air until the Lorraine programme began as scheduled at 08:30 GMT.

The show was also taken off-air last August when another fire caused the studios to be evacuated.

At the time, a member of staff at the building said the fire occurred when a "fuse box overheated and went on fire on the third floor", which is where GMB is filmed.