Going Underground with British artist Benedict Drew

Image copyright Art on the Underground Image caption de-re-touch by Benedict Drew

British artist Benedict Drew is aiming to "challenge a culture of unhealthy body image" through pieces of art work being unveiled across digital screens in the London Underground today.

The works have been commissioned by Art on the Underground, an initiative created by London Underground in 2000, designed to "champion contemporary art in London".

The video work, titled de-re-touch, is inspired by London's unique underground environment and plays with the language of advertising.

At eight seconds long, the video acts as an interruption to the images and adverts fed to commuters on the Underground.

De-re-touch includes a close-up shot of an ear, a throbbing fist and flashing text - referencing the mass of bodies people encounter both as tube passengers but also in advertising.

To accompany the video, the artist has created an electronic and experimental audio piece available to download, which is designed to be listened to while travelling.

Drew has been working across video, sculpture and experimental music dating back to his time at art school in the '90s.

Can you tell me a bit about your background? How did you start creating art?

I was very privileged with my mother running a gallery in Canterbury, so was I brought up around amazing art, it was like a family trade. I was very lucky in that respect. I went to Middlesex Arts school in the 90s which was an amazing time, some really good people had come out of that art school, people like Hayley Newman - she was totally inspiring. I then went back to doing an MA at the Slade School of Fine Art about 5 years ago, it was amazing.

What attracted you to this project?

It's really wonderful to be invited to work with Art on the Underground, it's an organisation that's very public and so I've been aware of their works for quite some time. Being asked to make something about this sight of the underground and within that kind of space was really challenging. It was quite nice to engage with something I'm so familiar with. The underground is such an intense place.

Image copyright Art on the Underground Image caption "It's quite archaic at times - the underground can be super confusing"

What do you find unique about London's underground environment?

It's a very shared space and you're very close to people you don't know and that's kind of unusual, in a city where we are all trying to mark our own territory. It's quite archaic as times as well and the underground can be super confusing. I think it's quite remarkable how well people behave towards each other on the tube, given the crampness of it all - people give up their seats for the elderly, people will stand on the right side of the escalator.

What is it about advertisements that frustrate you?

We're confronted with distorted images of bodies, especially female bodies. I see [advertisements] this, as a kind of oppression. - We're confronted with photos that aren't even real, they are digital drawings. Making the video work that sits amongst real advertisements was important to me and when given this project, I felt it was impossible not to address this issue.

I acknowledge that I'm a white, male artist and I'm privileged in that respect and that maybe I'm not the best person to be talking about this, however it's all of our problem. The misrepresentation of bodies through a male gaze is a destructive thing and it's harmful and warps our perception - enough is enough.

That's why the work is called de-re-touch, it's a call to stop re-touching photos. The video is kind of messy and scrawling and fast moving which is very different to the adverts it will be sitting amongst. I guess it's a small protest against a world of image making that is still very dominant in advertising today - Why will this unrealistic, imagined idea of a perfect body sell me an item of clothing or a gym membership? It's so messed up and it seems so obvious to say it.

Image copyright Art on the Underground Image caption "We're confronted with distorted images of bodies, especially female bodies"

You seem to feel very strongly about body image and negative, self-perceptions - is this a theme you will explore more in the future concerning your work?

I don't know. I often think of my work as songs, like this piece is gestural.

What do you hope for people to take away from your work?

I want people to stop accepting these distorted images of bodies, I'd like everyone to just say it's unacceptable because, it is - it's oppression. When you see television programmes from the 60s and seventies and you just see obvious racism or homophobia, now you think "Gosh, that's so unacceptable", like that wouldn't happen now which is good, we've moved on. I think there will be a time where we just look back and think "oh my gosh, what were people thinking?"

Is your artwork planned or instinctual?

It's complicated. It's emergent and comes out of a set of things I indulge in the things I see, music I listen to, or books I've read - it's kind of like constructing a cultural universe and then out of that emerges a voice and forms the way you think, my work is excreted out of that.

Do you ever have artist's block? And if so, how do you break out of it?

Deadlines help! [laughs] It's tough but I'm quite productive and I work a lot. What I like about art, as an arena, is that anything can be allowed into it - if you wish to make shoes, you could do it and that is artwork. I make drawings, prints, sculptures, videos and music; so when I'm blocked with one medium, I can jump onto another, which I find quite useful.

Image copyright Art on the Underground

How do you know when a piece is finished? How do you know when to stop?

Generally the day before the exhibition opens [laughs]. There's a sense that you can tinker with things forever but it's quite good to keep hold of immediacy, like if you overwork something you can lose the energy within it. I think that's the case across all forms or work.

What's next for you?

I'm currently in the British Art Show which opened in Leeds a few weeks ago and that travels around the country, so the next place it goes to is Edinburgh so I need to start thinking of how the space will handle the installation. I'm also teaching at the Slade Fine School of Art. I want to try to make so more music too, maybe make a record?

Benedict Drew's new pieces can be seen across a wide range of underground stations across London.