Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bullock won an Academy Award for The Blind Side in 2010

A man accused of breaking into Sandra Bullock's Los Angeles home last year has pleaded not guilty to 26 charges.

Joshua James Corbett, 39, is accused of stalking, burglary and possession of a machine gun, among other charges.

Police found an arsenal of weapons at his California home following his arrest at Bullock's Beverly Hills home in June 2014.

Bullock was at home during the alleged break-in and locked herself in her bedroom closet until police arrived.

Mr Corbett is being held on bail and faces more than 20 years if convicted on all counts.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 8 June, a year to the day of his 2014 arrest.

'Mentally disturbed'

Mr Corbett was found carrying photos of the Oscar-winning actress and a notebook containing a letter to her.

In the letter, released to the media last month, he describes the Gravity star as his "girl" and describes himself as her "husband".

"You are very special to me and without you in my life there is only misery," the two-page letter reads.

Mr Corbett's lawyer said his client "really thought he was married" to the actress "but doesn't think that anymore".

He said Mr Corbett was "mentally disturbed", had been "getting some help in jail" and had "never intended to hurt Miss Bullock".

A recording of Bullock's 911 call was played at a pre-trial hearing last month, in which the 50-year-old could be heard sounding panicked and tearful.