Image copyright Sebastian Guzman Image caption Top Gear had been filming a Christmas special in Argentina

The Argentine ambassador to the UK has called for the BBC to make a public apology following the row over an edition of Top Gear filmed in the South American country.

The stars and crew of the show had to leave Argentina amid angry protests - reportedly over a number plate that appeared to refer to the Falklands War.

The team, including Jeremy Clarkson, had been filming a Christmas special.

Executive producer Andy Wilman has denied the number plate was a "stunt".

The crew had travelled to Argentina last month to film the Top Gear special, which saw Clarkson and co-stars Richard Hammond and James May drive the famous Patagonian highway - Route 40 - to the southernmost city of Ushuaia.

'Offensive remarks'

However, filming had to be cut short when the show provoked anger among locals following the use of a Porsche with the registration number H982 FKL - an apparent reference to the 1982 Falklands War.

The show's cars had to be abandoned by the roadside and the crew escorted to the airport after being pelted with stones.

A statement from the embassy said: "Argentine ambassador to the UK, Alicia Castro, made a formal complaint to the BBC regarding Jeremy Clarkson's provocative behaviour and offensive remarks towards the government and the Argentine people, following Top Gear's recent filming in Argentina, calling for the BBC to make a public apology."

It said the ambassador had met the BBC's director of television, Danny Cohen, at New Broadcasting House in London on Monday.

The statement went on: "Furthermore, the Argentine ambassador deeply regretted Jeremy Clarkson's entirely false accusations of alleged resentment against British citizens in Argentina."

A BBC spokeswoman said: "The BBC has received a complaint and will apply its usual processes."