Image copyright Handout Image caption Katie Morag has already won several awards

CBeebies drama Katie Morag is leading this year's British Academy Children's Awards with three nominations.

The show is based on the books by Mairi Hedderwick and charts the adventures of a feisty and independent girl who lives on a Scottish island with her family.

Wolfblood, Old Jack's Boat, The Amazing World of Gumball, 4 O'Clock Club and Roy each have two nominations.

The awards, which recognise the best in children's media, will be hosted by Doc Brown on 23 November in London.

CBBC's supernatural drama Wolfblood, Irish cartoon Roy and Katie Morag are all nominated in both the drama and writer categories, with Rocket Island also competing for the drama prize.

Eight-year-old Cherry Campbell, who plays Katie Morag, is nominated for the performer award and faces competition from Bernard Cribbins who plays Jack in Old Jack's Boat, which is also up for the pre-school live action award.

Image caption Wolfblood sees teenagers Rhydian and Maddy struggling to live supernatural double lives

Kia Pegg, who stars as Jodi in The Dumping Ground, and 4 O'Clock Club's Akai Osei, who plays Nero, are also nominated in the performer category.

Other hit shows to get a nomination include Junior Bake Off, currently judged by Mary Berry and chef James Martin, who replaced Paul Hollywood in series two.

It battles Hacker Time, hosted by Hacker T Dog, and game shows Fort Boyard: Ultimate Challenge and Swashbuckle for the entertainment award.

The Amazing World of Gumball is nominated in both the writer and animation categories, while Oscar-winning Disney movie Frozen battles The Lego Movie, Angelina Jolie's Maleficient and How to Train Your Dragon 2 for the film award.

Image caption The Dog Ate My Homework host Iain Stirling (centre) is nominated in the presenter category, opposite the show's former guests Sam and Mark

Image caption Great British Bake Off spin-off Junior Bakeoff also features Mary Berry as a judge

The presenter category pits last year's winners, Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes - better known as Sam and Mark - against another Bafta-winning double act Dick and Dom, otherwise known as Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood.

Comedian Iain Stirling - who hosts The Dog Ate My Homework - and wildlife presenter Naomi Wilkinson, whose shows include ITV's Wild! are also nominated for the presenter award.

From the gaming world, Pokemon X & Y, Mario Kart 8, Rayman Legends and Tearaway are each up for three prizes.

Children aged seven to 14 are also able to vote for their favourite film, TV programme, website and game in the special audience award.

Bin Weevils has won the website prize for the past three years and is nominated again alongside Moshi Monsters and Club Penguin.

Voting opened today on the Bafta Kids website and closes on the day of the ceremony.