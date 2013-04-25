In pictures: Mark Rothko art given new home in Latvia

  • 25 April 2013

The Latvian hometown of modernist painter Mark Rothko opens a new centre dedicated to his art.

  • One of the works on show at the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    A new arts centre dedicated to the US modernist painter Mark Rothko has been opened in the artist's native town of Daugavpils in Latvia.

  • Visitors attend the opening of the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    The exhibition, which includes six paintings from the private collection of the artist's daughter and son, is the first permanent Rothko installation in Europe.

  • A visitor attends the opening of the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    The artist's son, Christopher Rothko, said: "This centre, I think, is going to become an important archive, an important resource for Rothko scholars to draw on."

  • A visitor attends the opening of the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    Rothko was born in 1903 in Daugavpils - then known as Dvinsk - was part of the Russian Empire. His parents emigrated to the US when he was 10.

  • Visitors attend the opening of the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    Rothko went on to become one of the greatest American artists of the 20th Century. He killed himself in 1970 at the age of 66.

  • Exterior of the new Mark Rothko Centre in Daugavpils, Latvia

    The new centre dedicated to the late artist's work is located in the former Artillery Arsenal building of the historic Daugavpils fortress.

