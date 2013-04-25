In pictures: Mark Rothko art given new home in Latvia
The Latvian hometown of modernist painter Mark Rothko opens a new centre dedicated to his art.
A new arts centre dedicated to the US modernist painter Mark Rothko has been opened in the artist's native town of Daugavpils in Latvia.
The exhibition, which includes six paintings from the private collection of the artist's daughter and son, is the first permanent Rothko installation in Europe.
The artist's son, Christopher Rothko, said: "This centre, I think, is going to become an important archive, an important resource for Rothko scholars to draw on."
Rothko was born in 1903 in Daugavpils - then known as Dvinsk - was part of the Russian Empire. His parents emigrated to the US when he was 10.
Rothko went on to become one of the greatest American artists of the 20th Century. He killed himself in 1970 at the age of 66.
The new centre dedicated to the late artist's work is located in the former Artillery Arsenal building of the historic Daugavpils fortress.