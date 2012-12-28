Image caption Katie Holmes last appeared on Broadway in 2008

Katie Holmes' play Dead Accounts is to close on 6 January after less than six weeks on Broadway.

Theresa Rebeck's drama, which also stars Norbert Leo Butz as Holmes' brother, had been scheduled to run until 24 February.

The show opened to poor reviews on 29 November and will have had 27 previews and 44 performances when it closes.

It marked Holmes' first major acting role since her divorce from Tom Cruise earlier this year.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Jack O'Brien, Dead Accounts tells the story of a prodigal son who returns home to Cincinnati from New York City.

Rebeck has created several well-received plays including Mauritius and Seminar - her last on Broadway - which had 191 performances and 26 previews before it ended.

According to the New York Times, for the week ending 23 December, Dead Accounts had made just under 25 per cent of its potential gross at the Music Box Theatre.

Holmes, who became a star in the teen soap opera Dawson's Creek, made her Broadway debut in the 2008 production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

She was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until this year.

Broadway remembers

Meanwhile, respected actors Jack Klugman and Charles Durning are being honoured by the theatre community with the dimming of Broadway's lights.

On Thursday, the marquees at all Broadway theatres were darkened for one minute at 20:00 EST in memory of Durning, who died on Monday aged 89.

Durning amassed several important Broadway credits, including playing Big Daddy in a 1990 revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and opposite George C Scott in Inherit the Wind in 1996.

On Friday, the 40 Broadway marquees will go dark at 20:00 EST in memory of Klugman, 90, who also died on Monday.

Klugman's Broadway roles included parts in I'm Not Rappapor and The Sunshine Boys. He was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1960 for Gypsy.