Jerry Lee Lewis: A toxic cocktail of scandal, addiction and violence
Jerry Lee Lewis was the original wild man of rock'n'roll.
On stage, he performed in a state close to frenzy. A savage, raw energy burning within him, he hammered the keyboard like a man possessed.
His life was a toxic cocktail of scandal, addiction and violence. Two of his seven wives died in suspicious circumstances; another was barely more than a child.
This was the man who - legend has it - once drove to Graceland, high on alcohol and pills, with a gun on the dashboard. "Come out," he said to Elvis Presley, "and we'll soon find out who's King."
Lewis was disgraced many times. But those early tracks - A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On and Great Balls Of Fire - were so deeply part of the soundtrack of the 20th Century, that he never quite faded from the scene.
Sixty years after their recording, he still played to packed houses. And somehow - despite the drink and drugs - Lewis outlived many fellow rock'n'roll pioneers.
'Killer'
Jerry Lee Lewis was born in East Louisiana - deep in the American bible belt - on 29 September 1935.
His father, Elmo, was a poor farmer with a sideline in moonshine; his mother, Mamie, a God-fearing music lover. The family were devastated when Jerry's older brother was killed by a car. It was to prove the first tragedy of many.
When Lewis turned seven, his father mortgaged the house for $250 in order to buy him a piano. It proved an excellent investment.
Elmo recognised his son's potential. He bought a pick-up truck, put the piano on it, and the pair of them busked their way around the South. "Kill 'em dead" said his mother and "Killer's" lifelong nickname stuck.
At least that's one story. Another, darker version involves "Killer" half-strangling a high-school teacher. But it's often difficult to disentangle Lewis-fact from Lewis-legend.
On the road, he would sneak into blues clubs to listen to music. The only white child in the building, he was forced to hide under tables.
Bible college
At 16, he married a preacher's daughter and - with rock'n'roll declared the Devil's music - went to Bible college in Texas. It pleased his mother, who fondly imagined him singing hymns. But it didn't last long.
At a school assembly, he improvised a boogie-woogie rendition of My God Is Real and was summarily expelled. His preaching career was at an end before it started but Lewis was phlegmatic: "There were just too many good-looking women out there," he later said.
He went to Memphis, and the legendary Sun records, in search of stardom. In 1956, his first single, Crazy Arms, sold 300,000 copies - mainly in the South.
He began recording prolifically, working as a session musician and touring with fellow members of the Sun Records' stable: Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.
Elvis Presley dropped round on a social visit, which turned into an impromptu jam session. Someone had the sense to record it and the group became known as the Million Dollar Quartet.
A Whole Lotta Shakin'...
His first big solo hit came in 1957. A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On at first received little airplay and in some cases got banned for obscenity.
According to Johnny Cash, the song even troubled Lewis himself who worried it was "sinful": "I was worried about whether I was going to heaven or hell," he later said.
But he didn't hold back when performing. On the popular Steve Allen TV show, he kicked his chair aside, thumped the piano with his heels and raked his hands up and down the keyboard.
He even stood on the instrument and leapt off. Millions watching - who until then thought a piano was just for tinkling - simply gaped.
The record began selling in millions. Lewis followed up with Great Balls of Fire and Breathless; both became Top 10 hits.
His success fed a towering ego. Lewis decided he should be the last act on stage in any performance. When Chuck Berry was booked to close one show, Lewis flipped.
He set fire to the piano with lighter fuel when he'd finished, and then turned on Berry: "Follow that, boy," he's supposed to have said.
An appearance in the movie High School Confidential - where he played the title track on the back of a flat-bed truck - made the 22-year-old an international star.
In 1958, he set out on a tour of Britain. But at a press conference in Heathrow airport, disaster struck.
The child bride
Lewis' first marriage had lasted 20 months. His second - to Jane Mitchum - was bigamous and ended with her throwing claw hammers through his windscreen.
Now a news-agency reporter, Ray Berry, raised questions about Jerry's third wife, Myra Gale Brown. It turned out that she was a first-cousin once-removed and - shockingly - just 13 years old.
Jerry insisted she was nearer 15, and his management team backed him up. But newspapers swiftly discovered the truth.
There was immediate uproar. Lewis was booed off stage and the tour was cancelled after three performances. He claimed he didn't know child brides were taboo in Britain, and that this was the norm in the Southern States.
But the problem was not limited to Britain. When Lewis returned home, there were headlines saying he'd disgraced the nation. The rock & roll superstar found himself blacklisted and shunned.
Overnight, Jerry Lee Lewis had gone from charging $10,000 a concert to scraping a living in small bars and clubs. Still under contract to Sun Records, he released new rock & roll numbers - some of which sold modestly. But it wasn't really the same.
The one great success of his wilderness years was the album he made in 1964. Live at the Star Club, Hamburg was described by Rolling Stone as "not so much an album, more of a crime scene". "Jerry Lee Lewis slaughters his rivals," it said, "in a 13-song set that feels like one long convulsion". But it was not released in the United States.
Nashville
Salvation lay in Nashville. Lewis left the Devil's music behind him and turned instead to country music's nostalgic homilies to love and loss, feeling and faith.
With nothing to lose, he recorded Another Place, Another Time - a cover version of a tune by Jerry Chestnut. To everyone's surprise, it shot to near the top of the country charts.
More hits followed, like What Made Milwaukee Famous (Made a Loser out of Me) and She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye. His vocals were soulful; his piano flourishes delightful. His career was back on track.
By 1970, Jerry Lee Lewis had become the most bankable country star in the world. But tragedy and controversy still dogged his private life.
In the early 60s, his son Steve had drowned in a swimming pool. Now he lost another - Jerry Lee Lewis Jr - in a car accident.
In 1976, Lewis shot his bass player, Butch Owens, when a pistol "accidentally" went off in his hand. And he was arrested outside Elvis Presley's mansion while drunk and holding a gun.
Suspicious circumstances
His marriage to Myra lasted more than a decade. But Lewis' fourth and fifth marriages proved equally as controversial.
In 1982, Jaren Pate drowned just a few weeks before the divorce settlement could be finalised. A year later - after just 77 days of marriage - Shawn Stephens overdosed at home and died.
Rolling Stone published a blistering article, more or less accusing Lewis of killing her. She was bruised and bleeding, with his methadone inside her; but a Grand Jury cleared him.
Lewis admitted to drug addiction. He was admitted to the Betty Ford clinic for dependency on painkillers and, in 1984, a third of his stomach was removed due to perforated ulcers.
Two years later, he was among the first 10 stars introduced to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - alongside Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and Ray Charles.
Last Man Standing
In 1989, a major movie about his life - Great Balls of Fire! - brought him back into the public eye.
His character was played by Dennis Quaid and "the Killer" re-recorded all his old songs for the soundtrack. The wild child of rock n' roll had found a whole new generation to appal.
He toured Europe with his old rival Chuck Berry and Little Richard - perhaps the only man who could match Lewis' raw energy in front of an audience.
His sixth marriage - to Kerrie McCarver - lasted two decades and ended in 2005. He later walked down the aisle for a seventh, and final, time with Judith Brown.
In 2006, Lewis released the album Last Man Standing. Elvis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash - the other members of that famous Million Dollar Quartet - were now all gone. The lone survivor kept touring into his eighties.