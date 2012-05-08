Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dove has paid tribute to Suu Kyi's 'peaceful and powerful demeanour'

Burmese opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi is to be celebrated in a newly commissioned piece of classical music, BBC Radio 3 has announced.

The piece - the work of the station's "composer in residence" Jonathan Dove - will be broadcast later this year.

Dove said he was "delighted" to depict "someone so influential and admirable" in his as yet unnamed composition.

"Her peaceful and powerful demeanour has already allowed me to imagine how a musical form might portray her."

Suu Kyi was selected by the British composer after listeners were invited to nominate suitable candidates.

Director Quentin Tarantino, actress Meryl Streep and scientist Tim Berners-Lee were among other names suggested.

Earlier this month Suu Kyi was sworn in as a member of Burma's parliament following her party's sweeping victory in by-elections.

The 66-year-old's efforts to bring democracy to the country has seen her spend most of the last two decades in some form of detention.