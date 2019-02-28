André Previn dies at the age of 89

The conductor and composer André Previn has died at the age of 89.

His manager told the BBC he died at his home in New York on Thursday morning.

Previn is best known for ditching a lucrative career in Hollywood to pursue his love of classical music as a jazz pianist.

During his lifetime he won four Oscars but many will remember him attempting to perform Grieg's piano concerto with Morecambe and Wise.

He was the jazz virtuoso and legendary conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra who married a string of beautiful and talented women.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Previn had a long association with the LSO

He was the one of the most talented all-round musicians of the twentieth century; a household name rarely off our television sets in the 1970s.

The London Symphony Orchestra released a statement to say they were "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.

Kathryn McDowell, managing director of the LSO, said: "André Previn is a hugely important part of the LSO story, long before LSO Discovery was established André Previn was reaching out to new audiences far and wide through television.

"A particular highlight for those of us lucky to be in the audience or listening on BBC Radio 3 in June 2015 was his glorious performance of Rachmaninov No 2 in his final concert with us."

