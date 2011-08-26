Image copyright presser Image caption The Lady will premiere at Toronto

US street artist Shepard Fairey has created a poster for Luc Besson's new film, The Lady, about Burmese pro-democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi,

The image is based on his previous work of Ms Suu Kyi but has been changed to represent Michelle Yeoh who plays the politician in the film.

Fairey told the Los Angeles Times he was "psyched" to support the film after being asked to design the poster.

He created an iconic image of Barack Obama during the 2008 US elections.

The Lady will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

It will also open the Rome Film Festival on 27 October.

The film recounts the political and personal odyssey of Ms Suu Kyi as she chooses whether to return to England to nurse her sick husband or to carry on fighting for democracy in Burma.

Ms Suu Kyi was first arrested in 1989 for her defiance and spent the best part of 20 years under house arrest before she was freed last November.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

The screenplay, written by Rebecca Frayn, was penned after 18 months of interviews with Ms Suu Kyi's relatives and friends.

British actor David Thewlis stars in the film opposite Yeoh who was banned from Burma for her role in the film.