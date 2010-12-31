Image caption Teena Marie received four Grammy nominations during her career

It is likely that the cause of US soul singer Teena Marie's death will take weeks to determine, investigators say.

According to Los Angeles coroner Ed Winter, an autopsy showed no signs of trauma.

Toxicology tests that could determine the cause of death usually take about six weeks to conclude, he added.

The 54-year-old artist was found dead at her California home on 26 December. Authorities said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Born Mary Christine Brockert in 1956, Teena Marie was a rare white artist on the Motown label when it signed her in the late 1970s.

She received four Grammy nominations during a career that saw her have hits with Ooo La La La, Lovergirl and Fire and Desire.

In the UK her biggest hit was Behind the Groove, which reached number six in the singles chart in 1980.

In an interview last year, the performer said she had successfully beaten an addiction to prescription drugs.