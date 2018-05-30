York & North Yorkshire

Parents' support for suspended teachers

The three teachers were suspended after "unsecured" air rifles were found at York Minster School.

  • 30 May 2018

Review over handling of school gun plot

The "Learning Lessons" review will be carried out after two boys were found guilty of planning a Columbine-style shooting at a school in Northallerton.

  • 30 May 2018

Thief drives golf buggy to McDonald's

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving while unfit through drink.

Lyth century leads Yorkshire to victory

Adam Lyth hits an unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire coast to victory by nine wickets against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

  • 27 May 2018