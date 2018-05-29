Wiltshire

Top Stories

Stonehenge bypass is 'the best option'

A world heritage body says if surface route is not possible a longer tunnel should be considered.

Live BBC West: Breaking news and local stories

Medics who saved Skripals reveal fears

The staff who treated them did not think they would survive the nerve agent attack.

Mark Urban Diplomatic and defence editor, Newsnight
  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 4:52

'We expected Skripals not to survive'

Hospital staff who treated the Skripals for poisoning open up about the night they were admitted.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Sport

Latest stories

Preston joins Mansfield from Swindon

Mansfield sign defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.

  • 29 May 2018

Bath's Obano out for up to 12 months

Bath prop Beno Obano is out for up to 12 months after suffering ligament and tendon damage while training with England.

  • 25 May 2018