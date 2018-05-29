Wiltshire
Stonehenge bypass is 'the best option'
A world heritage body says if surface route is not possible a longer tunnel should be considered.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Wiltshire
Video 4:52
'We expected Skripals not to survive'
Hospital staff who treated the Skripals for poisoning open up about the night they were admitted.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Husband guilty of parachute murder attempt
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wiltshire
'Nerve agent' shopping centre reopens
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Wiltshire
On-the-run £1m tax fraudsters caught
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Dorset
Parachute plot: The ex-girlfriend who walked away
- 25 May 2018
- From the section England
Preston joins Mansfield from Swindon
Mansfield sign defender Matt Preston after he turned down a deal to stay with League Two rivals Swindon.
- 29 May 2018
Bath's Obano out for up to 12 months
Bath prop Beno Obano is out for up to 12 months after suffering ligament and tendon damage while training with England.
- 25 May 2018
