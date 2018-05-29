Tyne & Wear
News, sport, travel and weather from across the North East for Tuesday 29 May to Friday 1 June 2018.
Ex-youth football coach 'touched boys'
Former youth coach George Ormond is accused of committing dozens of sexual offences over 25 years.
- 29 May 2018
'Why not lend a hand?'
Marsden Bay was spruced up by volunteers on a litter pick organised by the National Trust.
- 29 May 2018
Free schools boost for north-east England
- 29 May 2018
Canal barrier demo after student's death
- 27 May 2018
Boy, 11, badly hurt in caravan site crash
- 27 May 2018
Bridge repairs to take up to two months
- 26 May 2018
Latham innings sets up Durham victory
Durham move off the bottom of their One-Day Cup group with a five-run win against Northamptonshire.
- 27 May 2018
Sunderland appoint Ross as manager
Jack Ross says he is taking charge of an "incredible football club" after being confirmed as Sunderland's new manager.
- 25 May 2018
