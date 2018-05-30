Tees
Live Updates from North East England Live
News, sport, travel and weather from across the North East for Tuesday 29 May to Friday 1 June 2018.
Imitation gun charge after taxi shooting
A man is due in court after an incident which saw armed officers fire a shot through a taxi window.
- 30 May 2018
'Chicken breast row' led to stab death
Mazhar Ali was attacked in Manjaros in Middlesbrough on Christmas Eve.
- 29 May 2018
Police officer admits drink-driving
- 29 May 2018
Road crash victim 'a true gentleman'
- 29 May 2018
Free schools boost for north-east England
- 29 May 2018
- comments
Missing toddler dig fails to find clues
- 28 May 2018
Former Hartlepool manager Neale Cooper dies
- 28 May 2018
Latham innings sets up Durham victory
Durham move off the bottom of their One-Day Cup group with a five-run win against Northamptonshire.
- 27 May 2018
Lyth century leads Yorkshire to victory
Adam Lyth hits an unbeaten 132 as Yorkshire coast to victory by nine wickets against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.
- 27 May 2018
