Sussex
Top Stories
Lucas to step down as Green co-leader
The Brighton Pavilion MP says the party will remain a "bold alternative" under new leadership.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
UK drone users face safety tests or fines
The proposed laws - which also include flying restrictions - could come into effect by July.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
Mum of 'failed' patient rejects apology
Janet Muller went missing from a mental health hospital and was found dead in a burnt-out car.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Floods cause misery in London and Kent
- 29 May 2018
- From the section England
Wind farm base officially opens
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Honour 'forgotten' conjoined stars call
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Argentine police to probe nurse 'murder'
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Man charged with birthday woman's murder
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Lifeguards begin duty at Camber Sands
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Minister 'back-pedalling' over fighter
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Wet weather washes out Surrey v Sussex
Surrey and Sussex's One-Day Cup match at the Oval is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.
- 29 May 2018
Media do not make it easy for me - Konta
Britain's Johanna Konta says being reminded of her poor French Open record by the media does not "make it easy" for her.
- 27 May 2018
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter