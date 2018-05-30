Sussex

Top Stories

Lucas to step down as Green co-leader

The Brighton Pavilion MP says the party will remain a "bold alternative" under new leadership.

Live BBC Live: South East

UK drone users face safety tests or fines

The proposed laws - which also include flying restrictions - could come into effect by July.

  • 30 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Mum of 'failed' patient rejects apology

Janet Muller went missing from a mental health hospital and was found dead in a burnt-out car.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Sussex

Sport

Latest stories

Wet weather washes out Surrey v Sussex

Surrey and Sussex's One-Day Cup match at the Oval is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

  • 29 May 2018

Media do not make it easy for me - Konta

Britain's Johanna Konta says being reminded of her poor French Open record by the media does not "make it easy" for her.

  • 27 May 2018

Konta beaten in French Open first round

27 May 2018

Gloucestershire v Sussex washed out

27 May 2018

Stirling stars as Middlesex beat Sussex

25 May 2018